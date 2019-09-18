The Ben Moore Hampton Roads Fall Basketball League takes place weekly on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, beginning September 24th and will run through October 30th, concluding with playoff action at the Boo Williams Sportsplex in Hampton.

Moore, an architect of the league since its inception, passed away suddenly in December. of 2017. He coached at Menchville High and Warwick High for nearly 30 years as well as at the collegiate level as an assistant coach at Virginia Wesleyan.



A special ceremony took place on September 26, 2018 in honor of Coach Moore with the official renaming of the league.

A total of 32 teams - 24 varsity and 8 junior varsity - participate each week in the Fall League with the 'M' Division, the 'Y' Division and the 'JV' Division.

Stay tuned to VirginiaPreps.com for further updates on the Ben Moore Fall League.



