Coaches gathered on Monday night in Virginia Beach to select the 2019 All-Beach District Football Teams.

Salem High - which won every game against city foes by at least 17 points - headlined the honorees. Senior running back Kaelon Black was chosen as the Beach District Offensive Player of the Year, while senior linebacker Anwar Sparrow earned Beach District Defensive Player of the Year.

Black rushed for 1428 yards and 23 touchdowns as Salem enjoyed its first unbeaten regular season since 2007.

Sparrow, who led the Sun Devils with 72 total tackles during the regular season, was the linchpin of a Salem defense that shut out of their first 11 opponents.

See Full All-Beach District Football Teams for 2019 Here



