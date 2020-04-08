Coaches recently selected the All-Region 1D Basketball Teams for the 2019-20 campaign.

Selected as Players of the Year were Ethan Powers of Eastside and Patrick Henry-Glade Spring's Breanna Yarber, for the boys and girls, respectively.

Also chosen as the Cumberlan District Player of the Year, Powers scored more than 1800 points for his career with the Spartans, which included a pair of trips to the State Championship game as a sophomore and junior. He averaged 23 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals per game during his senior campaign, where the Spartans finished 18-10 overall with a trip to the State Tournament quarterfinals.

Yarber, who has committed to play her College Basketball in the Big South at Campbell, averaged 24 points, 13 rebounds and five blocked shots per game as a junior.

Named Region 1D Coach of the Year for the boys was Patrick Damron, who has led Eastside to a 147-49 overall record over the past seven years, which includes five trips to the State Tournament and a couple of trips to the Class 1 title game (2018 and 2019). His team re-grouped from a slow start to finish 18-10 overall this past season with a trip to the State Tournament quarterfinals.

Guiding Patrick Henry-Glade Spring to the State Tournament semifinals with a 25-3 overall record was Tommy Thomas, who earned Coach of the Year honors for the girls.

Below are the complete 1st Team, 2nd Team and Honorable Mention selections...




