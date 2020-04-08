2019-20 All-Region Basketball Teams
Coaches recently selected the All-Region 1D Basketball Teams for the 2019-20 campaign.
Selected as Players of the Year were Ethan Powers of Eastside and Patrick Henry-Glade Spring's Breanna Yarber, for the boys and girls, respectively.
Also chosen as the Cumberlan District Player of the Year, Powers scored more than 1800 points for his career with the Spartans, which included a pair of trips to the State Championship game as a sophomore and junior. He averaged 23 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals per game during his senior campaign, where the Spartans finished 18-10 overall with a trip to the State Tournament quarterfinals.
Yarber, who has committed to play her College Basketball in the Big South at Campbell, averaged 24 points, 13 rebounds and five blocked shots per game as a junior.
Named Region 1D Coach of the Year for the boys was Patrick Damron, who has led Eastside to a 147-49 overall record over the past seven years, which includes five trips to the State Tournament and a couple of trips to the Class 1 title game (2018 and 2019). His team re-grouped from a slow start to finish 18-10 overall this past season with a trip to the State Tournament quarterfinals.
Guiding Patrick Henry-Glade Spring to the State Tournament semifinals with a 25-3 overall record was Tommy Thomas, who earned Coach of the Year honors for the girls.
Below are the complete 1st Team, 2nd Team and Honorable Mention selections...
FIRST TEAM ALL-REGION 1D BOYS BASKETBALL:
Ethan Powers - Eastside - Sr.
Cade Looney - Grundy - Jr.
Luke Carter - Northwood - Sr.
Grayson Honaker - Honaker - Jr.
Trevor Culbertson - J.I. Burton - Jr.
Nick DeLatos - Holston - Jr.
Connor Lane - Twin Springs - Frosh.
Jacob McCoy - Grundy - Sr.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ethan Powers (Eastside)
COACH OF THE YEAR: Patrick Damron (Eastside)
SECOND TEAM ALL-REGION 1D BOYS BASKETBALL:
Eli Carter - Northwood - Soph.
Ray Berry - Chilhowie - Sr.
Jordan Keith - Holston - Sr.
Michael Frye - Northwood - Jr.
Caleb Yeary - Thomas Walker - Jr.
Connor Blevins - Eastside - Sr.
Johnathan Hurley - Hurley - Sr.
Corey Keene - Twin Valley - Sr.
Trevor McGlothlin - Twin Valley - Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION 1D BOYS BASKETBALL:
Quaheim Brooks - Holston
Lucas Doss - Chilhowie
Ethan Chavez - Rye Cove
Zach Owens - Castlewood
Mikey Culbertson - J.I. Burton
Caleb Stocks - Council
Tyler Young - Hurley
FIRST TEAM ALL-REGION 1D GIRLS BASKETBALL:
Breanna Yarber - Patrick Henry-Glade Spring - Jr.
LeeAnna McNulty - Honaker - Jr.
Anna Whited - Eastside - Jr.
Michaela Discus - Rural Retreat - Sr.
Kaylee Yates - Eastside - Sr.
Akilah Boyd - Honaker - Jr.
Lakin Burke - Thomas Walker - Soph.
Liyah French - Holston - Sr.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Breanna Yarber (Patrick Henry-Glade Spring)
COACH OF THE YEAR: Tommy Thomas (Patrick Henry-Glade Spring)
SECOND TEAM ALL-REGION 1D GIRLS BASKETBALL:
Kaycee Deskins - Patrick Henry-Glade Spring - Sr.
Payton Monahan - Patrick Henry-Glade Spring - Soph.
Katie Barr - Chilhowie - Soph.
Kaylee Jenkins - J.I. Burton - Soph.
Emaleigh Powers - Twin Springs - Jr.
Mashayla Belcher - Grundy - Sr.
Erin Larkin - Twin Springs - Sr.
Krista Endicott - Hurley - Jr.
HONORABLE MENTION 1D GIRLS BASKETBALL:
Caroline Hayden - Northwood
Lexy Nowers - Rural Retreat
Shelbie Fannon - Thomas Walker
Chloe Powers - Eastside
Haylee Moore - Twin Valley
Maggie Deel - Grundy
Halle Hilton - Honaker
Brooke Tiller - Council
