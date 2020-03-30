2019-20 All-Region 6A Boys Basketball Teams
Coaches recently gathered to select the 2019-20 All-Region 6A Boys Basketball Teams for the 2019-20 campaign.
A total of 16 players - eight on 1st Team and eight more on 2nd Team - were selected. That also includes Player of the Year and Coach of the Year.
Earning Player of the Year honors was Landstown sophomore guard Donald Hand Jr., who followed up a freshman campaign where he helped the Eagles capture their first regional title by leading them to a
Hand Jr. scored 488 points - an average of 20.3 per contest - while converting 44.2% of his field goals inside the three-point arc (88-of-199) and 58-of-153 shot attempts from long distance (37.9%). He also collected 152 rebounds, an average of 6.3 per contest, and dished out 95 assists, good for 3.9 per outing, while converting 79.3% of his free-throws (138-of-174).
Receiving Coach of the Year was Keyode Rogers, who led Thomas Dale to their first regional title since 2001 and 20 victories in his first season at the helm. Previously an assistant at L.C. Bird, Rogers inherited a Knights team that went just 5-19 overall a year ago. He managed to guide them to the State Tournament with six sophomores on the roster.
FIRST TEAM ALL-REGION 6A:
Donald Hand Jr. - Landstown - Soph.
Efrem Johnson - Western Branch - Soph.
Kenyon Giles - Oscar Smith - Soph.
Kylon Lewis - Thomas Dale - Jr.
Neal Hill - James River - Jr.
Miles Phillips - Thomas Dale - Soph.
Cameron Edmonds - Western Branch - Jr.
Karl Chavis - Oscar Smith - Sr.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Donald Hand Jr. (Landstown)
COACH OF THE YEAR: Keyode Rogers (Thomas Dale)
SECOND TEAM ALL-REGION 6A:
Kaleb Peterson - Landstown - Sr.
DeAndre Taylor - Cosby - Sr.
Bobby Johnson - Western Branch - Jr.
Jahmeel Campbell - Thomas Dale - Sr.
Kalik Witcher - Franklin County - Jr.
Cole Grubbs - James River - Jr.
Mason Makovec - Kellam - Jr.
Phoenix Knight - Cosby - Sr.
