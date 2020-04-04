Coaches gathered to select the 2019-20 All-Region 5B Boys Basketball Teams, consisting of players all across the Richmond area.

Henrico senior guard Jahme Ested was named the Region 5B Player of the Year. Ested averaged 18.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game for a Warriors squad that went 22-4 overall. Ested, who has committed to play his College Basketball at Division II Millersville in Pennsylvania, led Henrico to the regional title and their first State Tournament appearance since 2015.

Kenneth Randolph of Varina received Region 5B Coach of the Year honors after leading the Blue Devils to a 19-5 overall record, culminating in the program's third straight State Tournament appearance in his first year at the helm.



Below you can find the complete First, Second and Third Team All-Region selections...



