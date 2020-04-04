2019-20 All-Region 5B Boys Basketball Teams
Coaches gathered to select the 2019-20 All-Region 5B Boys Basketball Teams, consisting of players all across the Richmond area.
Henrico senior guard Jahme Ested was named the Region 5B Player of the Year. Ested averaged 18.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game for a Warriors squad that went 22-4 overall. Ested, who has committed to play his College Basketball at Division II Millersville in Pennsylvania, led Henrico to the regional title and their first State Tournament appearance since 2015.
Kenneth Randolph of Varina received Region 5B Coach of the Year honors after leading the Blue Devils to a 19-5 overall record, culminating in the program's third straight State Tournament appearance in his first year at the helm.
Below you can find the complete First, Second and Third Team All-Region selections...
FIRST TEAM ALL-REGION 5B BOYS BASKETBALL:
Jahme Ested - Henrico - Sr.
Alphonzo Billups - Varina - Soph.
Tyler Warren - Atlee - Sr.
Caleb Kenney - Douglas Freeman - Jr.
Lamondre Gregg - Meadowbrook - Sr.
James Wallace - Henrico - Sr.
Tyler Henderson - L.C. Bird - Sr.
Daniel Beyer - Glen Allen - Sr.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jahme Ested (Henrico)
COACH OF THE YEAR: Kenneth Randolph (Varina)
SECOND TEAM ALL-REGION 5B BOYS BASKETBALL:
Zy'ever Wingfield - Henrico - Sr.
James Patterson - Meadowbrook - Jr.
Christian Carden - Varina - Soph.
Quanye Veney - Highland Springs - Soph.
E.J. Washington - Hermitage - Jr.
Tavian Morris - Prince George - Sr.
Zakari McQueen - Matoaca - Jr.
Marshall Epperson - Deep Run - Jr.
THIRD TEAM ALL-REGION 5B BOYS BASKETBALL:
Jordan Brown - Mills Godwin - Sr.
Curtis Allen - Prince George - Soph.
Promyse Ferguson - L.C. Bird - Jr.
Ryan Wheeler - Glen Allen - Sr.
Omari DeVeaux - Douglas Freeman - Jr.
Scott Sweeney - Deep Run - Sr.
Evan Castellanos - Hermitage - Jr.
Dorian Davis - Highland Springs - Soph.
