2019-20 All-Region 4C Basketball Teams
Coaches gathered to select the 2019-20 All-Region 4C Boys and Girls Basketball Teams.
Earning Player of the Year honors on the boys side was Loudoun County's Mark Anderson, who has committed to play his College Basketball at Division III Shenandoah University.
Sharing Coach of the Year honors on the boys side were Mark Alexander from Loudoun County and Steve Grubbs of Millbrook. Both teams qualified for the State Tournament with the Pioneers of Millbrook reaching the Class 4 semifinals before falling to Woodrow Wilson of Portsmouth.
On the girls side, Isabella Middleton from Tuscarora and Makayla Firebaugh of James Wood shared Region 4C Player of the Year honors. Loudoun Valley's Bill Reynolds and Millbrook's Erick Green split the Coach of the Year honor.
Below are the complete 1st and 2nd Team selections...
FIRST TEAM ALL-REGION 4C BOYS BASKETBALL:
Matt Anderson - Loudoun County - Sr.
Trent Dawson - Loudoun Valley - Sr.
Demetri Gardner - Handley - Jr.
Julien Hagerman - Millbrook - Sr.
Devin Lewis - Fauquier - Sr.
Sam Shelton - Dominion - Sr.
Mark Siegel - Loudoun County - Sr.
Drew Tapscott - Kettle Run - Sr.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Matt Anderson (Loudoun County)
CO-COACH OF THE YEAR: Mark Alexander (Loudoun County)
CO-COACH OF THE YEAR: Steve Grubbs (Millbrook)
SECOND TEAM ALL-REGION 4C BOYS BASKETBALL:
Derrick Brooks - Liberty - Sr.
James Cornwell - James Wood - Sr.
Max Jannes - Heritage-Leesburg - Jr.
Max Mancuso - Dominion - Sr.
DeJour McCray - Culpeper - Sr.
Tyson Stewart - Millbrook - Sr.
Clyde Volker - Loudoun Valley - Sr.
Jadon White - Tuscarora - Sr.
FIRST TEAM ALL-REGION 4C GIRLS BASKETBALL:
Isabella Middleton - Tuscarora - Sr.
Makayla Firebaugh - James Wood - Sr.
Megan Stevenson - Loudoun Valley - Sr.
Avery O'Roke - Millbrook - Soph.
Jordan Campbell - Loudoun Valley - Jr.
Alison Hauck - Millbrook - Sr.
Louis Volker - Loudoun Valley - Frosh.
Grace Middleton - Tuscarora - Frosh.
CO-PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Isabella Middleton (Tuscarora)
CO-PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Makayla Firebaugh (James Wood)
CO-COACH OF THE YEAR: Bill Reynolds (Loudoun Valley)
CO-COACH OF THE YEAR: Erick Green (Millbrook)
SECOND TEAM ALL-REGION 4C GIRLS BASKETBALL:
Emily Magee - Millbrook - Sr.
Maddie Beal - Dominion - Sr.
Yvonne Lee - Broad Run - Soph.
Brenna Prunty - James Wood - Sr.
Lauren Brokken - Dominion - Jr.
Skyler Furr - Fauquier - Soph.
Tiana Minor - Fauquier - Sr.
Grace Burke - Sherando - Frosh.
