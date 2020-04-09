Coaches gathered to select the 2019-20 All-Region 4C Boys and Girls Basketball Teams.

Earning Player of the Year honors on the boys side was Loudoun County's Mark Anderson, who has committed to play his College Basketball at Division III Shenandoah University.

Sharing Coach of the Year honors on the boys side were Mark Alexander from Loudoun County and Steve Grubbs of Millbrook. Both teams qualified for the State Tournament with the Pioneers of Millbrook reaching the Class 4 semifinals before falling to Woodrow Wilson of Portsmouth.

On the girls side, Isabella Middleton from Tuscarora and Makayla Firebaugh of James Wood shared Region 4C Player of the Year honors. Loudoun Valley's Bill Reynolds and Millbrook's Erick Green split the Coach of the Year honor.

Below are the complete 1st and 2nd Team selections...



