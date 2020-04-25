2019-20 All-Region 3D Basketball Teams
Before the global pandemic stemming from COVID-19, coaches gathered to select the 2019-20 All-Region 3D Boys Basketball Teams.
Earning Player of the Year honors was Cave Spring senior point guard Jalen Buster, who averaged 8.5 points, 7.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game for a Knights team that finished 27-2 overall. Buster led Cave Spring to a share of the Class 3 State Championship, the program's first in ten years.
Named Coach of the Year in Region 3D was Cave Spring's Jacob Gruse, who has won 49 of his last 58 games over the past two seasons at the helm in leading the Knights to back-to-back State Tournament Final Four appearances. In addition, Gruse led Cave Spring to a River Ridge District Tournament Championship as they avenged their only two regular season losses to Class 5 State Playoff participant Patrick Henry-Roanoke, beat 2019 Class 3 State Champ Northside in the Region 3D Final and captured the program's fourth state title.
Below are the complete 1st and 2nd Team All-Region selections as well as Honorable Mention names...
FIRST TEAM ALL-REGION 3D BOYS BASKETBALL:
Jalen Buster - Cave Spring - Sr.
Jordan Wooden - Northside - Sr.
Parker Huffman - Cave Spring - Sr.
Chase Hungate - Abingdon - Jr.
Reed Pendleton - Cave Spring - Jr.
Ayrion Journiette - Northside - Soph.
Courdae Gravely - Magna Vista - Soph.
Landon Johnson - William Byrd - Sr.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jalen Buster (Cave Spring)
COACH OF THE YEAR: Jacob Gruse (Cave Spring)
SECOND TEAM ALL-REGION 3D BOYS BASKETBALL:
Kyle Arnholt - Lord Botetourt - Jr.
Jake Thacker - Abingdon - Jr.
M.J. Hunter - Christiansburg - Jr.
Jackson Hull - Carroll County - Jr.
Jamison Foley - Northside - Jr.
Adnan Jasarevic - Cave Spring - Sr.
Aiden Proudfoot - Christiansburg - Jr.
Conner Tilley - Lord Botetourt - Soph.
HONORABLE MENTION ALL-REGION 3D BOYS BASKETBALL:
Tyrique Taylor - Christiansburg - Soph.
Tanner Selkirk - Lord Botetourt - Jr.
Jamison Graves - Tunstall - Frosh.
D'dric Rogers Tunstall - Frosh.
Tavin Hairston - Magna Vista - Soph.
Spencer Hairston - Magna Vista - Soph.
Jamie Cawley - William Byrd - Jr.
Quentin Slash - Northside - Jr.
