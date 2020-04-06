Coaches have selected the 2019-20 All-Region 3A Boys and Girls Basketball Teams.

Receiving the nod as Player of the Year on boys side is Hopewell junior guard Elvin Edmonds IV, who led the Blue Devils to a 19-4 overall record and the top seed for the Region 3A Tournament.

Edmonds IV averaged 21.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.9 steals per game while shooting 82% from the foul line (136-of-165) and connecting on 58 three-pointers to give him 218 makes behind the arc for his career.

Chosen as Coach of the Year for the boys was Lakeland's Clint Wright Sr. The Cavaliers captured their first regional title since 1996 and made their first State Tournament appearance in 24 years, earning a share of the Class 3 crown with Cave Spring.

Just a freshman, Jaelyn Brown from Lakeland was named as the Player of the Year on the girls side. Brown averaged 15 points and seven rebounds per game as the Lady Cavs captured their first regional title and advanced to the State Tournament semifinals, where she scored a team-high 13 points in their loss to Spotswood.

Daryl Rountree of Lakeland was named the Coach of the Year on the girls side in leading Lakeland to a 19-8 overall record, culminating in their first regional title and first State Tournament appearance. Rountree led them without a single senior or junior on the roster.

Below are the complete 1st and 2nd Team selections...



