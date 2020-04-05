The 2019-20 All-Region 2D Boys & Girls Basketball Teams as selected by the coaches have been announced.

Gate City swept the Player of the Year honors as senior Bradley Dean on the boys side and junior Sarah Thompson on the girls side were the recipients.

Dean, who led Gate City to their fifth State Tournament appearance in a row and second trip to the title game in three years, was the catalyst for a Blue Devils team that went 24-6 overall.

Following in the footsteps of 2000-point career scorers Mac McClung (Georgetown) and Zac Ervin (Elon), Dean finished with 2230 points in his time with the Blue Devils, which included 32 points in their State Final loss to John Marshall. As a senior, he averaged 29.7 points per game.

Thompson, who is receiving Division I attention and has an offer from East Tennessee State, averaged 16.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.4 steals per game entering the State Championship game. Thompson put up 19 points and eight rebounds to lead Gate City to a 64-54 victory over Luray in the State Championship, the program's second overall and first since 2006.

Chosen as Coach of the Year on the boys side was Central-Wise's T.J. McAmis, who led the Warriors to a 20-9 overall record and spot in the State Tournament quarterfinals in his final season. Union's Kory Bostic, who led the Bears to a 20-10 overall record and the Region 2D Championship over Gate City before falling to the Blue Devils in the State Semis, was the Coach of the Year for the girls.

Below are the complete First and Second Teams as chosen by the coaches...



