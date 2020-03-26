Coaches gathered earlier this year to select the 2019-20 All-Occoquan Region 6C Boys Basketball Teams.

Taking home Player of the Year honors was William Wilson, a senior forward for the South County Stallions, who captured the regional crown and a share of the Class 6 State Championship alongside Centreville.

Mike Robinson, who played his College Basketball in the Big Ten at Purdue, received Coach of the Year honors as he led South County to its second state title in three seasons.

Below, you can see the selections from the coaches for 1st Team, 2nd Team and Honorable Mention...



