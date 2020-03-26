2019-20 All-Occoquan Region 6C Boys Basketball Teams
Coaches gathered earlier this year to select the 2019-20 All-Occoquan Region 6C Boys Basketball Teams.
Taking home Player of the Year honors was William Wilson, a senior forward for the South County Stallions, who captured the regional crown and a share of the Class 6 State Championship alongside Centreville.
Mike Robinson, who played his College Basketball in the Big Ten at Purdue, received Coach of the Year honors as he led South County to its second state title in three seasons.
Below, you can see the selections from the coaches for 1st Team, 2nd Team and Honorable Mention...
FIRST TEAM ALL-OCCOQUAN REGION 6C:
Will Wilson - South County - Sr.
Daniel Peterson - Hayfield - Sr.
Jared Clawson - Edison - Sr.
Andre Speight - South County - Jr.
Daniel Mbangue - Fairfax - Sr.
David Solomon - Lake Braddock - Soph.
Caleb Botts - Falls Church
Bradley Harden - West Potomac
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Will Wilson (South County)
COACH OF THE YEAR: Mike Robinson (South County)
SECOND TEAM ALL-OCCOQUAN REGION 6C:
Gabriel Casillas-Cruz - Edison
Jimmy Anderson - Lake Braddock
Josh Abtew - Fairfax
Trenton Picott - South County
TJ Horton - T.C. Williams
Colby Dessaure - West Potomac
John Awoke - Annandale
Braylon Wheeler - Hayfield
Ricardo Ross - T.C. Williams
HONORABLE MENTION ALL-OCCOQUAN REGION 6C:
Michael Powell - Robinson
Ryan Adams - Annandale
Quinn Padovani - Falls Church