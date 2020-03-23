2019-20 All-Gunston District Boys Basketball Teams
Earlier this winter, coaches gathered to select the 2019-20 All-Gunston District Boys Basketball Teams.
Below you'll find the complete 1st Team, 2nd Team and Honorable Mention selections as well as All-Defensive Team...
FIRST TEAM ALL-GUNSTON DISTRICT:
Daniel Peterson - Hayfield
Bradley Harden - West Potomac
Torrance Horton - T.C. Williams
Colby Dessaure - West Potomac
Josh Awoke - Annandale
Braylon Wheeler - Hayfield
Ryan Adams - Annandale
Ricardo Ross - T.C. Williams
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Daniel Peterson (Hayfield)
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ricardo Ross (T.C. Williams)
CO-COACH OF THE YEAR: David Houston III (West Potomac)
CO-COACH OF THE YEAR: Deidrich Gilreath (Annandale)
SECOND TEAM ALL-GUNSTON DISTRICT:
Jack Fricka - West Potomac
Michael Henderson - T.C. Williams
Adrien Hunter - West Potomac
Ethan Payne - West Potomac
Michael Lee - Hayfield
Tekao Carpenter - T.C. Williams
Daejhon White - Mount Vernon
David King - Hayfield
HONORABLE MENTION ALL-GUNSTON DISTRICT:
Jackson May - West Potomac
Michael Teal - T.C. Williams
Joede Mebane - Annandale
Maxwell Lanham - Annandale
Amanuel Tucker - Annandale
ALL-DEFENSE GUNSTON DISTRICT:
Ricardo Ross - T.C. Williams
John Awoke - Annandale
Michael Lee - Hayfield
Bradley Harden - West Potomac
Nasir Barnes - Mount Vernon
Colby Dessaure - West Potomac
Jack Fricka - West Potomac
Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him weeknights from 6-7 PM on The 757 at 6 as well as every Saturday at 10 AM to Noon on ESPN Radio 94.1.