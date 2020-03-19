2019-20 All-Cedar Run District Basketball Teams
Coaches gathered to select the 2019-20 All-Cedar Run District Basketball Teams.
On the boys side, receiving Player of the Year honors was senior guard Ethan Wilson, who averaged 21.5 points per game for the Yellow Jackets. In addition to leading the area in scoring, Wilson made a district-best 59 three-pointers. He has a host of Division II offers.
Sharing Coach of the Year honors on the boys side were Sherman Rivers from Patriot and Walt Webb of John Champe. Rivers led Patriot to 16 consecutive victories and a 21-5 overall record that culminated in the regional semifinals. Meanwhile, Webb, in his first season at the helm of Champe, guided the Knights to a record of 18-7 overall.
On the girls side, Hannah Williams of Stonewall Jackson was named the Player of the Year. Osbourn Park's Chrissy Kelly was chosen as the Coach of the Year.
Below are the complete 1st and 2nd Team All-Cedar Run District selections for boys and girls basketball...
FIRST TEAM ALL-CEDAR RUN DISTRICT BOYS:
Ethan Wilson - Osbourn Park - Sr.
Zack Blue - Patriot - Sr.
Trevor Bounds - Battlefield - Sr.
Jalen Jasper - John Champe - Jr.
James Jasper - John Champe - Jr.
Tyler Savage - John Champe - Sr.
Jordan Radford - Battlefield - Sr.
Manny Ojo - Osbourn - Jr.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ethan Wilson (Osbourn Park)
CO-COACH OF THE YEAR: Sherman Rivers (Patriot)
CO-COACH OF THE YEAR: Walt Webb (John Champe)
SECOND TEAM ALL-CEDAR RUN DISTRICT BOYS:
Trey Nelson - Patriot - Jr.
Jackson Ford - Patriot - Sr.
Rahim Woni - Osbourn Park - Jr.
Jaden McKenzie - Stonewall Jackson - Sr.
Michael Goree - Stonewall Jackson - Sr.
Carter Svenson - Battlefield - Sr.
Darrel Johnson - Patriot - Soph.
Ishmael Carter - John Champe - Jr.
FIRST TEAM ALL-CEDAR RUN DISTRICT GIRLS:
Hannah Williams - Stonewall Jackson - Sr.
Kat Jenks - Battlefield - Sr.
Jo Raflo - Osbourn Park - Jr.
Maddie Scarborough - Osbourn Park - Jr.
Zoe Kanti - Stonewall Jackson - Sr.
Elena Bertrand - Patriot - Soph.
Tatiana Galindo - John Champe - Jr.
Caitlin Blackman - Patriot - Jr.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Hannah Williams (Stonewall Jackson)
COACH OF THE YEAR: Chrissy Kelly (Osbourn Park)
SECOND TEAM ALL-CEDAR RUN DISTRICT GIRLS:
Amiyana Williams - Osbourn - Frosh.
Katie Lemanski - Osbourn Park - Jr.
Lauryn Moore - Patriot - Jr.
Hannah Osaro - Osbourn Park - Sr.
Maryan Yusuf - Stonewall Jackson - Jr.
Hailey Kellogg - Osbourn Park - Soph.
Sofia Miller - Battlefield - Frosh.
Love Delaney - Osbourn - Sr.
