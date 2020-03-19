Coaches gathered to select the 2019-20 All-Cedar Run District Basketball Teams.

On the boys side, receiving Player of the Year honors was senior guard Ethan Wilson, who averaged 21.5 points per game for the Yellow Jackets. In addition to leading the area in scoring, Wilson made a district-best 59 three-pointers. He has a host of Division II offers.

Sharing Coach of the Year honors on the boys side were Sherman Rivers from Patriot and Walt Webb of John Champe. Rivers led Patriot to 16 consecutive victories and a 21-5 overall record that culminated in the regional semifinals. Meanwhile, Webb, in his first season at the helm of Champe, guided the Knights to a record of 18-7 overall.

On the girls side, Hannah Williams of Stonewall Jackson was named the Player of the Year. Osbourn Park's Chrissy Kelly was chosen as the Coach of the Year.

