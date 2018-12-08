2018 VHSL State Football Championship Saturday - Watch & Follow Along!
Alas, the Saturday all football fans across the state of Virginia have been waiting for is here! It's State Championship Saturday for Virginia High School Football in 2018. On this December 8th, there will be six State Champs crowned at three different locations - Hampton University hosting the Class 6/5 title games, Liberty University hosting the Class 4/3 title games, and Salem hosting the Class 2/1 title games.
Keep up to our LIVE Game Blogs on the Scoreboard Message Board below.
Follow our Class 5 State Finals Blog with Highland Springs-Stone Bridge Here
Follow our Class 3 State Finals Blog with Heritage-Phoebus Here
Follow our Class 1 State Finals Blog with Riverheads-Chilhowie Here
Want to Watch the Games? You can on the NFHS Network:
WHO: 2018 VHSL Football Championships
WHAT: Live coverage of VHSL Finals
WHEN: December 8, 2018
WHERE: Fans can watch the VHSL Football Championships live online with a subscription at www.NFHSnetwork.com/vhsl.
WHY: Fans, family and alumni unable to attend the event can watch the 2018 VHSL Football Championships live from wherever they are on the NFHS Network. The Network is a joint venture between the NFHS, its member associations – including the VHSL – and PlayOn! Sports.
Class 1 Final - Riverheads (12-1) vs. Chilhowie (14-0)
Class 2 Final - Goochland (14-0) vs. Graham (13-1)
Class 3 Final - Phoebus (13-1) vs. Heritage-Lynchburg (13-1)
Class 4 Final - Lake Taylor (13-1) vs. Woodgrove (10-2)
Class 5 Final - Highland Springs (14-0) vs. Stone Bridge (12-2)
Class 6 Final - Manchester (14-0) vs. Freedom-Woodbridge (13-1)