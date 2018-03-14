The 2018 Virginia High School League Basketball State Tournament took place from Thursday, March 8 through Saturday, March 10, 2018 at the VCU Siegel Center in Richmond. Crowned as State Champions on the Boys side were South County (Class 6), Varina (Class 5), Lake Taylor (Class 4), John Marshall (Class 3), Gate City (Class 2) and Lancaster (Class 1). Taking home titles on the Girls side were Cosby (Class 6), Princess Anne (Class 5), Millbrook (Class 4), Lord Botetourt (Class 3), Central-Wise (Class 2) and Parry McCluer (Class 1). Three teams - all on the Girls side - repeated as State Champs in Princess Anne, Central-Wise and Parry McCluer. Meanwhile, the Millbrook Girls were the lone undefeated team to capture a State Championship this month.



Class 6 Boys - South County Presser after win over Western Branch:

South County Head Coach Mike Robinson, Quentin Millora-Brown (13 points, 17 rebounds, 8 assists and 4 blocks) and Seth Dunn (19 points on 8-off-11 shooting off the bench) chat after their 63-47 victory over Western Branch at VCU in the VHSL Class 6 State Championship on Thursday, March 8, 2018. The Stallions finished 27-3 overall and closed the season on a 16-game winning streak.



Class 5 Boys - Varina Presser after win over Wakefield:

Varina Presser after 64-60 win over Wakefield in Class 5 State Championship on Thursday, March 8, 2018. The Blue Devils finished 26-2 overall, winning 22 straight.



Class 4 Boys - Lake Taylor Presser after 2OT win over Handley:

Lake Taylor Press Conference after their thrilling 72-66 VHSL Class 4 State Championship win over Handley in double-overtime on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at VCU's Siegel Center in Richmond. The victory brought the Titans their first ever state title in program history as they concluded the historic season 26-1 overall.



Class 4 Boys - Handley Presser after 2OT loss to Lake Taylor:

Handley Presser after 72-66 loss in double-overtime to Lake Taylor in the VHSL Class 4 State Championship on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at VCU's Siegel Center in Richmond. The Judges finished 25-4 overall.



Class 3 Boys - John Marshall Presser after win over Western Albemarle:

John Marshall Presser after 63-42 win over Western Albemarle in VHSL Class 3 State Championship at VCU's Siegel Center on Saturday, March 10, 2018. The Justices captured their eighth state title in program history. They closed out 22-6 overall.



Class 3 Boys - Western Albemarle Presser after loss to John Marshall:

Western Albemarle Presser after 63-42 loss to John Marshall in the VHSL Class 3 State Championship at the VCU Siegel Center in Richmond on Saturday, March 10, 2018. The Warriors closed out the campaign 22-7 overall.



Class 2 Boys - Gate City Presser after win over Robert E. Lee-Staunton:

Gate City Press Conference after 80-65 win over Robert E. Lee in the VHSL Class 2 State Championship at VCU's Siegel Center in RIchmond on Friday, March 9, 2018. Coach Scott Vermillion, Georgetown signee Mac McClung (47 points) and fellow D-1 prospect Zac Ervin chat with the media following the program's first ever state title.



Class 2 Boys - Robert E. Lee-Staunton Presser after loss to Gate City:

Robert E. Lee Presser after 80-65 loss to Gate City in the VHSL Class 2 State Championship Friday, March 9, 2018 at the VCU Siegel Center in Richmond. Lee, under new Head Coach Terrell Mickens, finished 26-4 overall as they were denied a second consecutive state title.



Class 1 Boys - Lancaster Presser after win over Eastside:

Lancaster Press Conference after 52-49 win over Eastside in the VHSL Class 1 State Championship at the VCU Siegel Center on Friday, March 9, 2018. The victory brought the Red Devils their second state title under Head Coach Tim Rice and first since 2012. It also ended a 21-game winning streak for Eastside. Lancaster finished the season at 22-6 overall.



Class 6 Girls - Cosby Presser after OT win over Langley:

Cosby Girls Basketball Press Conference after 52-50 OT win over Langley in VHSL Class 6 State Championship at VCU in Richmond on Thutrsday, March 8, 2018. It's the 4th state title in 5 years for Rachel Mead and her Lady Titans. This also marked the second time in three seasons that Cosby beat Langley in the title game.



Class 5 Girls - Princess Anne Presser after win over Edison:

Princess Anne Girls Basketball Presser after 61-45 State Championship win over Edison on Thursday, March 8, 2018 in the VHSL Class 5 Finals. The Lady Cavaliers finished 26-1 overall. It is their 9th state title under Head Coach Darnell Dozier and 5th in a row. Coach Dozier is now 606-53 overall in 23 years at the helm of the Virginia Beach program he's built into a dynasty.



Class 4 Girls - Millbrook Presser after win over Lake Taylor:

Millbrook Girls Hoops Presser after 53-46 win over Lake Taylor in the VHSL Class 4 State Championship at the VCU Siegel Center in Richmond on Saturday, March 10, 2018. It marked the fourth state title for Millbrook since 2010. The victory also capped a perfect 28-0 season for Coach Erick Green's Lady Pioneers of Winchester.



Class 3 Girls - Lord Botetourt Presser after win over Hopewell:

Lord Botetourt Girls Hoops Presser after 53-45 win over Hopewell in the VHSL Class 3 State Championship on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at VCU's Siegel Center in Richmond. It marked the program's third state title. Coach Chuck Pound's Lady Cavaliers finished the season 24-6 overall.



Class 2 Girls - Central-Wise Presser after win over Buffalo Gap:

Central-Wise Girls Basketball Presser after 64-43 win over Buffalo Gap in VHSL Class 2 State Championship at VCU's Siegel Center in Richmond on Friday, March 9, 2018. It concluded a 28-2 season for Robin Dotson's Lady Warriors, who won their fourth state title in the past five years and second straight.



Class 1 Girls - Parry McCluer Presser after win over Surry:

Parry McCluer Girls Presser after 51-42 victory over Surry in the VHSL Class 1 State Championship on Friday, March 9, 2018 at VCU's Siegel Center in Richmond. It marked the second consecutive state title for Coach Adam Gilbert and the Lady Blues, who finished 27-2 overall.



Class 1 Girls - Surry Presser after loss to Parry McCluer: