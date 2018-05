The 2018 Kellam Basketball Spring League gets underway on Wednesday, May 2nd and will run through Wednesday, June 20th at the school in Virginia Beach with playoff games. Below you can find the schedule. Be sure to check back here on VirginiaPreps.com for updates...



2018 Kellam Spring Basketball League Schedule:

Wednesday, May, 2, 2018:

6 PM on Court 1 - Kellam 69, Great Bridge 52

6 PM on Court 2 - Kempsville 42, First Colonial 40

7 PM on on Court 1 - Cox 64, Ocean Lakes 59

Idle: Princess Anne Monday, May 7, 2018:

6 PM on Court 1 - Princess Anne 59, Ocean Lakes 52

6 PM on Court 2 - First Colonial 53, Kellam 49

7 PM on Court 2 - Cox 48, Kempsville 40

Idle: Great Bridge Wednesday, May 9, 2018:

6 PM on Court 1 - First Colonial 52, Princess Anne 31

6 PM on Court 2 - Ocean Lakes 51, Great Bridge 49

7 PM on Court 1 - Kellam 41, Kempsville 33

Idle: Cox Monday, May 14, 2018:

6 PM on Court 1 - Kempsville 60, Great Bridge 43

6 PM on Court 2 - First Colonial 65, Ocean Lakes 63 (OT)

7 PM on Court 1 - Cox 55, Princess Anne 51

Idle: Kellam Wednesday, May 16, 2018:

6 PM on Court 1 - Kempsville 64, Ocean Lakes 40

6 PM on Court 2 - Kellam 49, Princess Anne 33

7 PM on Court 2 - Cox 51, Great Bridge 38

Idle: First Colonial Monday, May 21, 2018:

6 PM on Court 1 - Kellam 49, Ocean Lakes 42

6 PM on Court 2 - Princess Anne 30, Great Bridge 29

7 PM on Court 1 - Cox 54, First Colonial 40

Idle: Kempsville Wednesday, May 23, 2018:

6 PM on Court 1 - First Colonial 71, Great Bridge 52

6 PM on Court 2 - Kempsville 36, Princess Anne 35

7 PM on Court 2 - Kellam 54, Cox 39

Idle: Ocean Lakes * No Games on Monday, May 28, 2018 (Memorial Day) *



Wednesday, May, 30, 2018:

6 PM on Court 1 - Kellam 48, Great Bridge 43

6 PM on Court 2 - First Colonial 46, Kempsville 33

7 PM on on Court 1 - Cox 51, Ocean Lakes 41

Idle: Princess Anne Monday, June 4, 2018:

6 PM on Court 1 - Ocean Lakes vs. Princess Anne

6 PM on Court 2 - First Colonial vs. Kellam

7 PM on Court 2 - Cox vs. Kempsville

Idle: Great Bridge Wednesday, June 6, 2018:

6 PM on Court 1 - First Colonial vs. Princess Anne

6 PM on Court 2 - Great Bridge vs. Ocean Lakes

7 PM on Court 1 - Kempsville vs. Kellam

Idle: Cox Monday, June 11, 2018:

6 PM on Court 1 - Kempsville vs. Great Bridge

6 PM on Court 2 - First Colonial vs. Ocean Lakes

7 PM on Court 1 - Cox vs. Princess Anne

Idle: Kellam Wednesday, June 13, 2018:

6 PM on Court 1 - Cox vs. Great Bridge

6 PM on Court 2 - Kellam vs. Princess Anne

Idle: First Colonial, Kempsville and Ocean Lakes Monday, June 18, 2018:

Playoffs (Quarterfinals); #1 seed receives Bye Wednesday, June 20, 2018:

Playoffs (Semis & Finals)



Standings Thru Wed. May 30th: