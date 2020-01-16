Take a look back at Session 1 of the 12th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Basketball Classic, featuring some of the top teams and players around the state. We caught up with players and coaches from the event following wins to discuss their squads, recruiting of some prospects and much more. Check out what they had to say below...



First Colonial Coach Mark Butts after win over Grafton:

First Colonial Head Basketball Coach Mark Butts chats following his team's 47-43 win over Grafton in the 12th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Basketball Classic held at Green Run High School in Virginia Beach on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Butts, in his final season at the helm of the Patriots, discusses his team's 8-3 mark and key contributors to this point in the campaign.



MVP - First Colonial's Adrian Shaw:

First Colonial’s Adrian Shaw is the MVP in their 47-43 win over Grafton.



Shaw was 4-11 with 11pts and 10reb in the #VaPrepsClassic pic.twitter.com/EUBa7pTthF — Reese Becker🖊🎅 (@ReeseBecker) January 11, 2020

Kellam Coach Norman Hassell after win over Bethel:

Kellam Head Basketball Coach Norman Hassell chats following a 49-46 win over Bethel at the 12th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Basketball Classic on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Hassell's Knights are now 7-1 all-time at the VaPreps Classic. They beat a Bethel team that entered 6-3 overall on a buzzer-beater. With the win, Kellam is now 4-8 overall on the 2019-20 campaign.



MVP - Kellam's Luke Hutchinson:

Luke Hutchinson (@kinggluke) is the MVP for Kellam (@HassellsKnights) after draining a game winner over Bethel. pic.twitter.com/NCW2XVa22z — Reese Becker🖊🎅 (@ReeseBecker) January 11, 2020

Oscar Smith Coach LaVar Griffin after win over Henrico:

Oscar Smith Head Basketball Coach LaVar Griffin chats following his team's 63-55 comeback win over Henrico in the 12th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Basketball Classic held at Green Run High School in Virginia Beach on Saturday, January 11, 2020. The Tigers trailed at the end of the first quarter, second quarter and third quarter, but closed the final stanza on a 20-11 spurt to prevail. Oscar Smith improved to 9-2 overall with nine straight victories. The loss dropped Henrico to 10-2 overall.



MVP - Oscar Smith's Andre Bottoms:

.@OscarSmithBball Andre Bottoms with 14pts and 9reb is the team’s MVP in their win over Henrico at the #VaPrepsClassic pic.twitter.com/9KGBpjp6tB — Reese Becker🖊🎅 (@ReeseBecker) January 11, 2020

Cape Henry Coach Mark Hall after win over Fairfax:

Cape Henry Head Coach Mark Hall chats following his team's 59-48 victory over Fairfax in the 12th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Basketball Classic held at Green Run High School in Virginia Beach on Saturday, January 11, 2020. The Dolphins overcame an early 14-11 deficit after one period of play by outscoring the Rebels 35-15 over the next 16 minutes to seize control. With the win, Cape Henry moved to 9-3 overall, the same record for Fairfax following the loss.



MVP - Cape Henry's Greg Melvin:

.@AthleticsCHC Greg Melvin (@d1_gregory) was named MVP in his team’s 59-48 win over Fairfax. Melvin had 18pts and 11reb. pic.twitter.com/0oPuDSTajJ — Reese Becker🖊🎅 (@ReeseBecker) January 11, 2020

Norview Coach Ricardo Foster after win over South County:

Norview Head Basketball Coach Ricardo Foster chats after his team's 61-44 win over previously undefeated South County during the 12th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Basketball Classic held at Green Run High School in Virginia Beach on Saturday, January 11, 2020. It was a matchup between teams ranked No. 1 in the latest state rankings; Norview checked in atop the Class 5 poll and South County atop the Class 6 ratings. The Pilots improved to 14-1 overall, including 11-1 since the Eastern District Tournament. With the loss, South County fell to 12-1 overall.



MVP - Norview's Jahn Hines:

Norview’s Jahn Hines (@kiiingjahn) had 18pts/11reb in their win over South County, hear from Hines here pic.twitter.com/R8YoTqejMj — Reese Becker🖊🎅 (@ReeseBecker) January 12, 2020

Blue Ridge Coach Cade Lemcke after win over Landstown:

Blue Ridge Head Basketball Coach Cade Lemcke chats after his team's 72-53 triumph over Landstown during the 12th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Basketball Classic held at Green Run High School in Virginia Beach on Saturday, January 11, 2020. It was a matchup of defending State Champions as Blue Ridge won a VISAA Division II private school title last winter, while Landstown won the VHSL Class 6 crown. Blue Ridge led from start to finish in pushing their record to 11-3 overall.



MVP - Blue Ridge's Michael Gray:

Blue Ridge (@BaronsBasketbal) Michael Gray was the team MVP in their win over Landstown with 27pts/7ast. He has offers from @ODUMensHoops, @HokiesMBB, @JMUMBasketball, @GoBearcatsMBB, and Hampton pic.twitter.com/9qvWhxjjYr — Reese Becker🖊🎅 (@ReeseBecker) January 12, 2020

King's Fork Coach Rick Hite after win over Green Run:

King's Fork Head Basketball Coach Rick Hite chats after his team's 70-64 win over host Green Run in the 12th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Basketball Classic on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Playing in front of yet another sellout crowd, the Bulldogs jumped out to the early lead and eventually built a 21-point margin before the Stallions closed within four with under a minute to play. King's Fork converted eight straight free-throws in the final 54 seconds. Ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 4, King's Fork upped its record to 10-1 overall. The Stallions - ranked No. 3 in the state in Class 5 - fell to 11-2 overall.



MVP - King's Fork's Quentin Livingston:

Quentin Livingston (@svpreme_2x) had 21pts and 13reb in @KingsForkBoysV1 70-64 win.



Hear from him.



“They pay to get in, I don’t” in reference to rowdy crowds pic.twitter.com/hM3fKofuec — Reese Becker🖊🎅 (@ReeseBecker) January 12, 2020