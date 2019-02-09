Take a gander back at the 11th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Basketball Classic, featuring some of the top teams and players around the state. We caught up with players and coaches from the event following wins to discuss their squads, recruiting of some prospects and much more. Get the full reaction in interviews from both sessions - Saturday, January 12 at Green Run High in Virginia Beach and Saturday, January 26 at Oscar Smith High in Chesapeake - below...



SESSION 2 from Saturday, January 26 at Oscar Smith ...

Bethel Coach Craig Brehon after win over James Monroe:

Bethel Head Basketball Coach Craig Brehon chats following his team's 44-34 win over James Monroe in Session 2 of the 11th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Basketball Classic held at Oscar Smith High School in Chesapeake on Saturday, January 26, 2019. With the victory, Brehon moved to 368-215 overall in 24 seasons at the helm of the Bruins.



Tallwood Coach Tom Gunsalus after win over Edison:

Tallwood Head Basketball Coach Tom Gunsalus chats following his team's 76-62 win over Thomas Edison during Session 2 of the 11th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Basketball Classic at Oscar Smith High School in Chesapeake on Saturday, January 26, 2019. Gunsalus moved to 192-122 in his 13th season at the helm of the Lions.



Nansemond River Coach Ed Young after win over Wilson:

Nansemond River Head Basketball Coach Ed Young chats after his team's 62-50 win over Wilson during Session 2 of the 11th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Classic held at Oscar Smith High School in Chesapeake on Saturday, January 26, 2019. Young's Warriors moved to 10-7 overall as they chase a playoff spot in Region 5A.



Green Run Coach Kenneth Harris after win over Western Albemarle:

Green Run Head Basketball Coach Kenneth Harris after their 59-23 win over Western Albemarle during Session 2 of the 11th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Basketball Classic on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at Oscar Smith High School in Chesapeake. The Stallions improved to 14-3 overall.



Varina Coach Andrew Lacey after win over Norcom:

Varina Head Basketball Coach Andrew Lacey chats following his team's 74-51 victory over Norcom during Session 2 of the 11th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Classic held at Oscar Smith High School in Chesapeake on Saturday, January 26, 2019. His Blue Devils moved to 15-0 overall, extending their state-best winning streak to 37 games. Coach Lacey also picked up his 100th career win at Varina.



John Marshall Coach Ty White after win over Landstown:

John Marshall Head Basketball Coach Ty White chats after his team's 69-55 win over Landstown during Session 2 of the 11th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Classic held at Oscar Smith High School in Chesapeake on Saturday, January 26, 2019. The Justices improved to 14-3 overall.



Oscar Smith Coach LaVar Griffin after win over Wakefield:

Oscar Smith Head Basketball Coach LaVar Griffin chats following his team's 85-46 victory over Wakefield during Session 2 of the 11th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Classic held at the Dollar Dome in Chesapeake on Saturday, January 26, 2019. The Tigers moved to 16-1 overall.





Oscar Smith's Karl Chavis after MVP performance in win over Wakefield:

Oscar Smith junior Karl Chavis chats following his team's 85-46 victory over Wakefield during Session 2 of the 11th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Classic held at the Dollar Dome in Chesapeake on Saturday, January 26, 2019. Chavis was named MVP - for the 2nd time this month at the event - after recording 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the field with 4 rebounds, 4 blocks and 4 steals. The Tigers moved to 16-1 overall.



SESSION 1 from Saturday, January 12 at Green Run ...

Norfolk Academy Coach Eric Acra after win over Grafton:

Norfolk Academy Head Basketball Coach Eric Acra chats following his team's 49-33 victory over Grafton during the 11th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Basketball Classic held at Green Run High School in Virginia Beach. With the win, Norfolk Academy improved its record to 11-2 overall.



Norfolk Academy's Mark Williams after win over Grafton:

Norfolk Academy's Mark Williams after his team's 49-33 win over Grafton in the 11th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Basketball Classic held at Green Run High School in Virginia Beach on Saturday, January 12, 2019. Williams earned MVP honors. He is rated among the nation's top prospects in the Class of 2020.



Churchland Coach Mike Holland after win over Cape Henry:

Churchland Head Basketball Coach Mike Holland chats following his team's 58-51 win over Cape Henry in the 11th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Basketball Classic at Green Run High School in Virginia Beach on Saturday, January 12, 2019. The Truckers have won six of their past seven contests following a five-game losing streak to get above the .500 mark at 8-6 overall since the Eastern District Tournament.



Oscar Smith Coach LaVar Griffin after win over Menchville:

Oscar Smith's LaVar Griffin after 76-69 win over Menchville in the 11th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Classic on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at Green Run High School in Virginia Beach.



Green Run Coach Kenneth Harris after win over Woodside: