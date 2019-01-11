Session 1 of the 11th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Basketball Classic comes your way on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at Green Run High School in Virginia Beach with some lineup adjustments due to the weather forecast of inclement weather around Northern Virginia and Richmond preventing some teams from being able to travel down.

We are diligently working on rescheduling some of the games and teams that were planning to participate on January 12th. Stay tuned to VirginiaPreps.com and @VaPrepsClassic on Twitter for updates regarding those make-up games and date(s).

The adjusted lineup for Session 1 at Green Run can be seen below as well as Session 2 at Oscar Smith High School in Chesapeake on Saturday, January 26, 2019...



