11th Annual VaPreps Classic Matchups - Lineup Changes for Saturday
Session 1 of the 11th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Basketball Classic comes your way on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at Green Run High School in Virginia Beach with some lineup adjustments due to the weather forecast of inclement weather around Northern Virginia and Richmond preventing some teams from being able to travel down.
We are diligently working on rescheduling some of the games and teams that were planning to participate on January 12th. Stay tuned to VirginiaPreps.com and @VaPrepsClassic on Twitter for updates regarding those make-up games and date(s).
The adjusted lineup for Session 1 at Green Run can be seen below as well as Session 2 at Oscar Smith High School in Chesapeake on Saturday, January 26, 2019...
Session 1 of the 11th Annual VaPreps Classic - Saturday, January 12, 2019 at Green Run HS:
1:40 PM - Norfolk Academy (10-2) vs. Grafton (9-2)
3:20 PM - Cape Henry (8-2) vs. Churchland (6-6)
5:00 PM - Oscar Smith (9-1) vs. Menchville (9-2)
6:40 PM - Green Run (11-3) vs. Woodside (7-5)
* Records entering play on Friday, 1/11/19
** Do note that some games originally scheduled for January 12th were postponed due to inclement weather in the forecast affecting teams from traveling games. We are in the process of attempting to reschedule some of those games for a future date.
Session 2 of the 11th Annual VaPreps Classic - Saturday, January 26, 2019 at Oscar Smith HS:
Noon - Bethel vs. James Monroe
1:40 PM - Tallwood vs. Thomas Edison
3:20 PM - Nansemond River vs. Wilson
5:00 PM - Green Run vs. Western Albemarle
6:40 PM - Norcom vs. Varina
8:20 PM - Oscar Smith vs. Wakefield
Ticket Information:
General Admission Day of Event: $10
General Admission Day of Event for Kids Ages 18 & Under: $5
Save $2 by Reserving Tickets!!!
Reserved Adult Ticket: $8
Reserved Ticket for Children Ages 18 & Under:
To reserve your ticket, simply e-mail us at tickets@matthewhatfield.com
Be sure to stay tuned to VirginiaPreps.com and follow us on Twitter @VaPrepsClassic for any further developments and updates.
- Matthew Hatfield, VaPreps Classic Event Organizer