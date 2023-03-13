Hampton Lady Crabbers Coach Shanda Bailey chats via ZOOM with the hosts of 757 Saturday Sports Talk on 94.1 FM in Tidewater, VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young, following her team's 75-63 win over Pulaski County in the VHSL Class 4 Girls State Basketball Championship on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

This State Championship was different than the last one for Bailey's Lady Crabbers, who shared the crown with Monacan in 2020 because the global pandemic canceled the title game from being played at VCU that March.

Leading the way was George Mason signee Kennedy Harris with 35 points on 5-of-9 shooting from behind the arc and 8-of-8 at the foul line. Kailya 'K.D.' Perry chipped in 10 points and seven rebounds. Jaiden Hunter grabbed 12 rebounds off the bench.

With the win, Hampton captured its fourth state title since 2001. They also close out the season at 25-3 overall.