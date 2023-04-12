Willie Gause has coached his final game as the Head Basketball Coach of the Kecoughtan Warriors.

Gause confirmed to VirginiaPreps.com in March that he has stepped from the position he held for eight years, seven seasons in which he compiled an overall record of 107-55 overall.

A host of factors played into the decision, specifically away from the court.

“With being a pastor and a full-time dad of a nine-year-old comes great responsibilities. I think I saw the handwriting on the wall that it was time to step away. I’ve been blessed to carry on the tradition of the program and am proud of our success. I will forever be indebted to my AD Lucas Brown and the amazing players along with the dedicated and passionate coaching staff, who developed a program that was unbreakable to our goals of greatness,” remarked Gause.

In fact, Gause was pretty sure before the 2022-23 campaign it would be his final one on the sidelines at KHS. Even after the graduation of Peninsula District Player of the Year D.J. Campbell to Western Carolina from their team that won 20 consecutive games, the Warriors remained a contender in the gauntlet that is Region 5B.

This past season’s Kecoughtan squad – led by a trio of seniors that earned First or Second Team All-PD honors in Justin Bass, Dershon Ormon and Jadon Pace – finished 19-4 overall and reached the regional semifinals for the third time since 2020.

“I knew going into the season that this would be our last ride and I told them at our first practice. I wanted to get it out of the way so there was no distraction or any rumors. We wanted to make it fun and memorable. This was probably one of our most exciting years coaching,” Gause added.

“From the beginning to how we were at the end how much we grew, it was great. It was a testament to having a great coaching staff and players who were loyal, dedicated and bought in to what we were trying to accomplish. They made this final year great. It was an amazing ride.”



