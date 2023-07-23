King's Fork Head Football Coach Anthony Joffrion chats about the 2023 Bulldogs during the Landstown Team Camp in Virginia Beach on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

The Bulldogs are coming off back-to-back 9-1 regular seasons, capturing a regional title in 2021 and falling in the Region 4A Finals last year. A host of starters return on both sides of the ball for the Suffolk program.

Pacing their attack will be Class of 2025 tailback JaVon Ford, who has several FBS offers and ran for 1044 yards and 11 TD's on 104 carries a year ago prior to the postseason. Senior left tackle Jaydin Dildy (6-3, 270), who holds a Delaware State offer, bolsters an offensive line that brings back the entire starting unit from 2022.

As for the defense, it will be a seasoned group with up to potentially eight seniors in the starting equation. That includes two newcomers in the secondary in Green Run transfer Kaevon Blanding and Norcom transfer Darryl Wilson.

Moving up from Region 4A to Region 5B, King's Fork will open up the season on August 25th in Portsmouth at Churchland.





*** Want all the latest on Virginia High School Football? Subscribe to our V.I.P. Members Club for Breaking News, exclusive stories, commitment lists, rankings, predictions and so much more! ***



