Kempsville Head Football Coach Daryl Cherry chats about the 2023 Chiefs during the Landstown Team Camp in Virginia Beach on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

In a short period of time, Cherry has turned around a Kempsville program that had a 63-game losing streak as recent as 2019 and guided them to back-to-back appearances in the Region 5A Championship. While a host of integral seniors from those playoff teams graduated - headlined by Quran Boyd (Duke) and bruising All-Beach ball carrier NaiQuan Washington-Pearce - the cupboard is far from bare when it comes to talent.

Kempsville brings back a pair of FBS commits in WR/DB Ryley McIntosh (Marshall), who had seven interceptions during the regular season last year, and OT Deacon Rawls (James Madison), along with the one of the more dynamic two-way rising sophomores in Xavier Clark.

The Chiefs will open up the 2023 campaign at home on August 24th against a Green Run team that ended its season each of the past two years in the Region 5A Finals.





