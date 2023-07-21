Video Interview - Kempsville's Daryl Cherry on 2023 Chiefs at Team Camp
Kempsville Head Football Coach Daryl Cherry chats about the 2023 Chiefs during the Landstown Team Camp in Virginia Beach on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
In a short period of time, Cherry has turned around a Kempsville program that had a 63-game losing streak as recent as 2019 and guided them to back-to-back appearances in the Region 5A Championship. While a host of integral seniors from those playoff teams graduated - headlined by Quran Boyd (Duke) and bruising All-Beach ball carrier NaiQuan Washington-Pearce - the cupboard is far from bare when it comes to talent.
Kempsville brings back a pair of FBS commits in WR/DB Ryley McIntosh (Marshall), who had seven interceptions during the regular season last year, and OT Deacon Rawls (James Madison), along with the one of the more dynamic two-way rising sophomores in Xavier Clark.
The Chiefs will open up the 2023 campaign at home on August 24th against a Green Run team that ended its season each of the past two years in the Region 5A Finals.
