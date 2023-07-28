Grassfield Head Football Coach Joe Jones chats with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield at the Landstown Team Camp in Virginia Beach on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

It will be the second year for the Grizzlies under Coach Jones, who arrived to Grassfield in 2022 after spending three seasons at Lakeland. He's eager to get Grassfield back in playoff contention after back-to-back 1-9 campaigns.

"I think more than anything, the kids desire to be on the field teamwide is probably where we've seen the biggest jump and what we're excited about the most," Jones commented. "All we have to do is keep chipping away."

A pair of Class of 2024 running backs in Khamari Wilson and Willie Moore look to provide them a formidable ground game with three returnees on the offensive line paving the way in front of them. When the Grizzlies go to the air, talent is there to make plays in space, including with a couple of slot receivers in senior Matthias Kieser and junior Rodrick 'R.J.' Sloan.

On defense, Grassfield plans to build around an experienced set of linebackers with senior Jacob 'JB' Brown, senior Javon Turner and junior Austyn Chapman. Senior corner Christian Holley will serve as one of the mainstays in the secondary.

On August 25th, Grassfield opens the season at home in Chesapeake against Warwick, which last year won the Region 4A title and reached the State Semifinals.





