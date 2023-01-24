News More News
VHSL Hoops Top Tens - Entering 1-24-23 Games

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Publisher
@hatfieldsports
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts 757 Saturday Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.
You can see the full rankings below...

* Indicates record including Eastern District Tournament games


Margad Choijilsuren of Fairfax has been one of the more efficient and prolific scorers at the Class 6 level as the Lions look to get back to the State Tournament later this winter
Margad Choijilsuren of Fairfax has been one of the more efficient and prolific scorers at the Class 6 level as the Lions look to get back to the State Tournament later this winter (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 6 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 1/24)

1

1

Hayfield

15-1

2

3

Patriot

15-2

3

4

Battlefield

17-1

4

2

Oscar Smith

13-1

5

5

Manchester

15-1

6

6

Landstown

12-5

7

7

George Marshall

15-2

8

8

South Lakes

13-3

9

10

South County

10-4

10

HM

Fairfax

13-3
Dropped Out: #9 Alexandria City (12-4)

Honorable Mention:
Potomac (13-4)
Madison (11-5)
Freedom-PW (9-3)
Gainesville (13-5)
James River-Midlothian (11-3)


Jalen Milt and the Norview Pilots have won five in a row, including a decisive victory over Maury as well as beating another Norfolk rival in Lake Taylor and defeating traditional private school contender Cape Henry
Jalen Milt and the Norview Pilots have won five in a row, including a decisive victory over Maury as well as beating another Norfolk rival in Lake Taylor and defeating traditional private school contender Cape Henry (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 5 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 1/24)

1

1

Menchville

14-0

2

4

Kecoughtan

12-2

3

2

Patrick Henry-Roanoke

15-2

4

5

Woodside

12-4

5

6

Albemarle

14-2

6

HM

Norview

14-4; 11-4*

7

8

Glen Allen

12-3

8

3

Maury

12-4; 10-3*

9

9

Massaponax

13-2

10

10

L.C. Bird

11-4
Dropped Out: #7 Stone Bridge (10-4)

Honorable Mention:
William Fleming (12-4)
Riverside (10-5)
Princess Anne (12-5)
Highland Springs (10-5)
Hermitage (10-5)


Winners of eight in a row, Antoine Brown and the Great Bridge Wildcats take an 11-3 overall record into tough Southeastern District matchups versus King's Fork and Western Branch this week
Winners of eight in a row, Antoine Brown and the Great Bridge Wildcats take an 11-3 overall record into tough Southeastern District matchups versus King's Fork and Western Branch this week (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 4 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 1/24)

1

1

King's Fork

10-3

2

2

Varina

12-2

3

3

E.C. Glass

13-2

4

5

Tuscarora

13-2

5

4

Western Albemarle

12-2

6

6

Loudoun County

11-4

7

9

Smithfield

15-3

8

HM

Jefferson Forest

12-3

9

HM

Great Bridge

11-3

10

8

Matoaca

11-4
Dropped Out: #7 Courtland (12-4) and #10 Park View-Sterling (12-3)

Honorable Mention:
Sherando (11-5)
King George (12-3)
GW-Danville (11-6)
Broad Run (10-5)


Class 3 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 1/24)

1

1

Northside

16-0

2

2

Cave Spring

13-3

3

3

Spotswood

13-2

4

4

Hopewell

12-2

5

5

Skyline

15-0

6

6

Tunstall

16-1

7

7

Lake Taylor

10-4; 10-3*

8

HM

Petersburg

10-5

9

NR

Fluvanna

12-3

10

9

Abingdon

12-5
Dropped Out: #8 Rustburg (10-5) and #10 Booker T. Washington (8-4; 7-3*)

Honorable Mention:
William Monroe (11-4)
Lord Botetourt (11-5)
Liberty Christian (10-5)
Wilson Memorial (10-4)
Staunton (11-3)


Though the Wolf Pack lost two of its past three games, standout Cannon Hill eclipsed 1000 points in his Ridgeview basketball career
Though the Wolf Pack lost two of its past three games, standout Cannon Hill eclipsed 1000 points in his Ridgeview basketball career (Ridgeview Radio Network)
Class 2 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 1/24)

1

1

John Marshall

16-0

2

2

Radford

12-1

3

3

Brunswick

12-3

4

5

Floyd County

12-4

5

7

Virginia High

12-4

6

9

Madison County

13-4

7

4

Ridgeview

12-4

8

8

James River-Buchanan

11-6

9

6

East Rockingham

10-5

10

HM

Greensville

10-5
Dropped Out: #10 Strasburg (10-5)

Honorable Mention:
Buckingham (11-4)
Nottoway (10-4)
Glenvar (10-7)
Clarke County (10-7)


Jordan Myrick and the Franklin Broncos have been one of the strongest defensive teams in the state, regardless of classification, in terms of fewest points per game allowed
Jordan Myrick and the Franklin Broncos have been one of the strongest defensive teams in the state, regardless of classification, in terms of fewest points per game allowed (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 1 Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record (entering 1/24)

1

1

Lancaster

13-0

2

4

Auburn

13-3

3

3

Franklin

15-2

4

2

George Wythe

12-2

5

5

Altavista

11-3

6

7

Narrows

14-2

7

6

Twin Springs

11-5

8

8

Northampton

11-4

9

9

Lebanon

14-2

10

HM

Middlesex

14-2
Dropped Out: #10 Carver Academy (13-2)

Honorable Mention:
Chilhowie (13-3)
Bland County (12-5)
Honaker (10-7)
Eastside (8-8)



Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald and The Farmville Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him from 10 AM to Noon on 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.

