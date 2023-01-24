VHSL Hoops Top Tens - Entering 1-24-23 Games
* Indicates record including Eastern District Tournament games
|Rank
|Last Week
|School
|Record (entering 1/24)
|
1
|
1
|
Hayfield
|
15-1
|
2
|
3
|
Patriot
|
15-2
|
3
|
4
|
Battlefield
|
17-1
|
4
|
2
|
Oscar Smith
|
13-1
|
5
|
5
|
Manchester
|
15-1
|
6
|
6
|
Landstown
|
12-5
|
7
|
7
|
George Marshall
|
15-2
|
8
|
8
|
South Lakes
|
13-3
|
9
|
10
|
South County
|
10-4
|
10
|
HM
|
Fairfax
|
13-3
Honorable Mention:
Potomac (13-4)
Madison (11-5)
Freedom-PW (9-3)
Gainesville (13-5)
James River-Midlothian (11-3)
|Rank
|Last Week
|School
|Record (entering 1/24)
|
1
|
1
|
Menchville
|
14-0
|
2
|
4
|
Kecoughtan
|
12-2
|
3
|
2
|
Patrick Henry-Roanoke
|
15-2
|
4
|
5
|
Woodside
|
12-4
|
5
|
6
|
Albemarle
|
14-2
|
6
|
HM
|
Norview
|
14-4; 11-4*
|
7
|
8
|
Glen Allen
|
12-3
|
8
|
3
|
Maury
|
12-4; 10-3*
|
9
|
9
|
Massaponax
|
13-2
|
10
|
10
|
L.C. Bird
|
11-4
Honorable Mention:
William Fleming (12-4)
Riverside (10-5)
Princess Anne (12-5)
Highland Springs (10-5)
Hermitage (10-5)
|Rank
|Last Week
|School
|Record (entering 1/24)
|
1
|
1
|
King's Fork
|
10-3
|
2
|
2
|
Varina
|
12-2
|
3
|
3
|
E.C. Glass
|
13-2
|
4
|
5
|
Tuscarora
|
13-2
|
5
|
4
|
Western Albemarle
|
12-2
|
6
|
6
|
Loudoun County
|
11-4
|
7
|
9
|
Smithfield
|
15-3
|
8
|
HM
|
Jefferson Forest
|
12-3
|
9
|
HM
|
Great Bridge
|
11-3
|
10
|
8
|
Matoaca
|
11-4
Honorable Mention:
Sherando (11-5)
King George (12-3)
GW-Danville (11-6)
Broad Run (10-5)
|Rank
|Last Week
|School
|Record (entering 1/24)
|
1
|
1
|
Northside
|
16-0
|
2
|
2
|
Cave Spring
|
13-3
|
3
|
3
|
Spotswood
|
13-2
|
4
|
4
|
Hopewell
|
12-2
|
5
|
5
|
Skyline
|
15-0
|
6
|
6
|
Tunstall
|
16-1
|
7
|
7
|
Lake Taylor
|
10-4; 10-3*
|
8
|
HM
|
Petersburg
|
10-5
|
9
|
NR
|
Fluvanna
|
12-3
|
10
|
9
|
Abingdon
|
12-5
Honorable Mention:
William Monroe (11-4)
Lord Botetourt (11-5)
Liberty Christian (10-5)
Wilson Memorial (10-4)
Staunton (11-3)
|Rank
|Last Week
|School
|Record (entering 1/24)
|
1
|
1
|
John Marshall
|
16-0
|
2
|
2
|
Radford
|
12-1
|
3
|
3
|
Brunswick
|
12-3
|
4
|
5
|
Floyd County
|
12-4
|
5
|
7
|
Virginia High
|
12-4
|
6
|
9
|
Madison County
|
13-4
|
7
|
4
|
Ridgeview
|
12-4
|
8
|
8
|
James River-Buchanan
|
11-6
|
9
|
6
|
East Rockingham
|
10-5
|
10
|
HM
|
Greensville
|
10-5
Honorable Mention:
Buckingham (11-4)
Nottoway (10-4)
Glenvar (10-7)
Clarke County (10-7)
|Rank
|Last Week
|School
|Record (entering 1/24)
|
1
|
1
|
Lancaster
|
13-0
|
2
|
4
|
Auburn
|
13-3
|
3
|
3
|
Franklin
|
15-2
|
4
|
2
|
George Wythe
|
12-2
|
5
|
5
|
Altavista
|
11-3
|
6
|
7
|
Narrows
|
14-2
|
7
|
6
|
Twin Springs
|
11-5
|
8
|
8
|
Northampton
|
11-4
|
9
|
9
|
Lebanon
|
14-2
|
10
|
HM
|
Middlesex
|
14-2
Honorable Mention:
Chilhowie (13-3)
Bland County (12-5)
Honaker (10-7)
Eastside (8-8)
