CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia High School League announces its 2023 Class 6 All-State Football team. Freedom (Woodbridge) junior running back Jeff Overton Jr. is the Class 6 Offensive Player of the Year, and Highland Springs junior linebacker Brennan Johnson is the Class 6 Defensive Player of the Year. Freedom (Woodbridge) Head Coach Darryl Overton is the Class 6 Coach of the Year.

The 5’11”, 185-pound Overton rushed for 2,329 yards and 44 total touchdowns for the Eagles this season. Overton earned First Team All-State honors as a defensive back as a two-way standout, finishing the season with five interceptions and 50 tackles.

In three seasons, Overton has rushed for 6,582 yards and 102 touchdowns. During the State Championship game, he gained 264 rushing yards on 31 carries (8.5 avg.) and two touchdowns to lead the Eagles to back-to-back titles.

The 6’0”, 195-pound Johnson finished his junior year with 120 tackles (88 solo/32 assists), 18 tackles for loss, four sacks, and three forced fumbles. Just as effective in pass coverage from his outside linebacker position, the two-year Springer captain finished the season with two interceptions and four passes defensed.

In the state title game, Johnson led all defensive players with ten tackles and one tackle for loss. According to Rivals, a three-star linebacker from the 2025 recruiting class, his 13 offers include Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Duke, South Carolina, Boston College, Pittsburgh, James Madison, and ODU. He remains uncommitted.

Head Coach Darryl Overton led Freedom to a 14-0 record and back-to-back Class 6 state titles with a 42-34 over Highland Springs, the 2022 Class 5 State Champion, in the State Championship game. The Eagles averaged 54.1 points a game, scoring 487 points during a 9-game regular season while holding opponents to 59 points, including five shutouts.

During their state title run, the Eagles averaged 54.8 points per game, scoring 274 points in the playoffs.

The All-State football team consists of 32 players (Offense: one quarterback; four linemen; one center; three running backs; three receivers; one tight end; one kicker; one kick returner; one all-purpose offensive player (Defense: four defensive linemen; five linebackers; four defensive backs; one punter; one punt returner; one all-purpose defensive player).

Each All-State selection committee comprises eight football coaches (2 from each Region).



