VHSL Announces Transgender Student Participation Policy Change

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Today, the Virginia High School League (VHSL) announced the Executive Committee voted to bring the League in compliance with the Executive Order "Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports." The Executive Order limits competition in girls' sports to students assigned female at birth only. This is effective immediately.

"The VHSL is an association comprising 318 member schools with more than 177,000 students participating yearly in sports and academic activities. The VHSL is the governing body, and our member schools look to and rely on the VHSL for policy and guidance. To that end, the VHSL will comply with the Executive Order," said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. "Billy" Haun, Ed.D. "The compliance will provide membership clear and consistent direction."

The Executive Committee also directed staff to immediately propose policy changes in the form of emergency legislation to comply with the Executive Order. Staff will adjust the language to the VHSL Handbook and Policy Manual in the coming days.

* See More in VHSL Release Here *