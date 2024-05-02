CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia High School League announces its 2024 Class 5 All-State Boys Basketball Team. Woodside junior center Silas Barksdale is the Class 5 Player of the Year, and Woodside Head Coach Stefan Welsh is the Class 5 Coach of the Year.

The 6'11" Barksdale averaged 19.0 points, 16.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.8 steals per game as a junior. In the state title game against L.C. Bird, he posted a double-double with 17 points, shooting 7-of-13 from the floor and 3-of-4 from the free throw line, and 14 rebounds, which included 10 offensive rebounds.

Barksdale holds offers from Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Mississippi State, and Hampton University. He currently remains uncommitted.

Woodside Head Coach Stefan Welsh led the Wolverines to a 27-1 record and back-to-back State Championships for the second time in school history with a 53-33 win over L.C. Bird in the Finals.

Welsh was a member of the Woodside team that won consecutive state titles in 2004 and 2005. His team is the first Hampton Roads boys team to win consecutive state titles since I.C. Norcom won four in a row from 2014-17.

Over the past two seasons, Welsh has led the Wolverines to a 50-6 record and is 110-39 during his seven years leading the Woodside basketball program.

Eight (8) players make up the First and Second teams regardless of position. Only those players selected to All-Region First-Teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team.

Each All-State selection committee is composed of eight basketball coaches (2 from each Region).





*** See VHSL Class 5 All-State Hoops Teams for 2023-24 Here ***



