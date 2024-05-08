CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia High School League announces its 2024 Class 4 All-State Boys Basketball Team. Hampton senior guard Malik Johnson is the Class 4 Player of the Year, and Hampton Head Coach Eric Brown is the Class 4 Coach of the Year.

The 6'4" Johnson averaged 13.9 points, 2.5 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.4 steals per game, leading Hampton to the Class 4 boys' state title. His 2.4 steals per game led all Class 4 players in the state this season.

In this year's State Final against Tuscarora, Johnson recorded a game-high 10 rebounds along with 8 points, 5 assists, and 3 steals. Johnson scored a season-high 25 points in the Crabbers 56-55 win over Class 6 state runner-up Patriot in December, shooting 10-of-17 from the floor, 3-of-5 from the three-point line, and 2-of-2 from the free throw line.

Hampton Head Coach Eric Brown guided the Crabbers to a 25-2 record and the Class 4 state title, defeating Tuscarora, 66-63, in the Finals held at the VCU Siegel Center. It is the school's sixth state title and its first since 2012.

The Crabbers previously won Championships in 1939, 1969, 1989, and 1997, in addition to the 2012 and 2024 titles. Brown has a 137-68 overall record in nine years / eight seasons at the helm of Hampton.

Eight (8) players make up the First and Second teams regardless of position. Only those players selected to All-Region First-Teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team.

Each All-State selection committee is composed of eight basketball coaches (2 from each Region).



