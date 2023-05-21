CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia High School League announces its 2023 Class 5 All-State Girls Basketball Team. Princess Anne’s 5’5” senior guard Zakiya Stephenson is the Class 5 Player of the Year, and Princess Anne’s Darnell Dozier is the Class 5 Coach of the Year.

The University of Mississippi signee averaged 16.2 points, 6.7 steals, 6.1 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game this season. In the State Championship game, she led all players with 24 points, five steals, and three assists in the Cavaliers’ win over L.C. Bird. Stephenson earned Second Team All-State honors as a junior.

Princess Anne Head Coach Darnell Dozier led the Cavaliers to a 26-1 record and the school’s 13th state title with a 53-45 win against L.C. Bird in the Class 5 State Finals.

Under Dozier, the Cavaliers won state titles in 2002, 2005, 2009, and 2011, and a VHSL record eight in a row from 2014­-21. It is Dozier’s fourth VHSL Coach of the Year award since the VHSL began selecting a COY in 2015.

Eight (8) players make up the First and Second teams regardless of position. Only those players selected to All-Region First-Teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team.

Each All-State selection committee is composed of eight basketball coaches (2 from each Region).



