CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia High School League announces its 2023 Class 4 All-State Girls Basketball Team. Hampton’s 5’7” senior guard Kennedy Harris is the Class 4 Player of the Year, and Hampton’s Head Coach Shanda Bailey is the Class 4 Coach of the Year.

Harris, a versatile shooting guard and point guard, averaged 31.4 points per game this season, leading the Crabbers to the state title. In the State Championship game against Pulaski County, Harris had a game-high 31 points going 11-of-21 from the floor, including 5-of-9 from three-point. She also chipped in three assists and two steals.

A Second Team All-State selection last season, Harris signed her NLI in November to play at George Mason University.

Bailey led the Crabbers to a 23-4 and the Class 4 state title with a 75-63 win over Pulaski County in the Finals. The road to the Finals came with wins over Hanover, 45-28, in the State Quarterfinals and King’s Fork, 55-49, in the State Semifinals.

The victory in the state title game claimed Hampton’s fourth State Championship and its second since 2020. The Crabbers won two Group AAA titles in 2001 and 2007.

Eight (8) players make up the First and Second teams regardless of position. Only those players selected to All-Region First-Teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team.

Each All-State selection committee is composed of eight basketball coaches (2 from each Region).



