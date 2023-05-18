CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia High School League announces its 2023 Class 4 All-State Boys Basketball Team. Varina’s 5’9” junior point guard Kennard (KJ) Wyche Jr. is the Class 4 Player of the Year, and Varina’s Head Coach Kenneth Randolph is the Class 4 Coach of the Year.

Wyche averaged 21.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.0 steals per game this season, and a 4:2 assist-to-turnover ratio. During the season, he scored 20 or more points in 16 games, including 30 or more in six games.

Wyche scored a season-high 41 points vs. Matoaca. In the State Championship game against E.C. Glass, Wyche had 14 points and made the game-winning layup. He scored over 680 points this season and has interest from Virginia Union and Longwood.

Varina Head Coach Kenneth Randolph led the Blue Devils to a 23-4 record and back-to-back Class 4 titles with a 59-56 win over E.C. Glass in the finals. After a 4-3 start, Varina finished the season on a 19-1 run, including a season-ending 15-game winning streak. It’s the school’s third state title, winning in 2018, 2022, and 2023.

Eight (8) players make up the First and Second teams regardless of position. Only those players selected to All-Region First-Teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team.

Each All-State selection committee is composed of eight basketball coaches (2 from each Region).



