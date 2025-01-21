2025 QB Au'Tori Newkirk Commits to UNC

After taking an unofficial visit to North Carolina on Saturday, class of 2025 quarterback Au'Tori Newkirk has committed to the Tar Heels, he announced on social media on Tuesday.

Newkirk, a 6-foot-3, 200 pound left-handed signal-caller, becomes the 13th member of UNC's 2025 recruiting class, joining 4-star Bryce Baker in the quarterback room.

He helped Maury High School in Norfolk, VA to consecutive undefeated seasons in 2023 and 2024, winning 30 straight games and two Class 5 State Championships.

Newkirk threw for over 4,400 yards in back-to-back seasons, finishing with a 77 percent completion rate in 2024. For his career, he tallied 8,838 yards and 114 touchdowns, earning VHSL Player of the Year honors.

The southpaw has received 11 Division I offers, with North Carolina being the lone Power Four program to extend an offer.

Newkirk will join a new-look quarterback room in Chapel Hill, as the Tar Heels lost Jacolby Criswell, Conner Harrell, and Michael Merdinger to the transfer portal this offseason.

North Carolina possesses the No. 71 overall recruiting class for 2025.