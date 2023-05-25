CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia High School League announces its 2023 Class 3 All-State Girls Basketball Team. Carroll County 5’9” junior guard Alyssa Ervin is the Class 3 Player of the Year, and Carroll County Head Coach Marc Motley is the Class 3 Coach of the Year.

A First Team All-State choice last season as a sophomore, Ervin averaged 19.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 3.5 steals per game while shooting 47% from the floor and 34.1% from the three-point arc this season. Ervin scored 37 points, including four 3-pointers, in the State Semifinal win over Liberty Christian.

Ervin then added 29 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and eight steals in the State Finals to lead the Cavaliers to a 78-41 win over Brentsville District.

For the second straight season, Carroll County Head Coach Marc Motley is the Class 3 Girls Basketball State Coach of the Year after guiding Carroll County to a 28-1 record and a second straight State Championship. His Cavaliers ended the season on a 20-game winning streak and are 53-2 over the past two seasons.

Eight (8) players make up the First and Second teams regardless of position. Only those players selected to All-Region First-Teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team.

Each All-State selection committee is composed of eight basketball coaches (2 from each Region).



