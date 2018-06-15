Ticker
VaPreps Class 1 All-State Football Teams for 2017

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps.com
Matthew Hatfield

Each year, we close the chapter on a football season before turning our attention to another with the announcement of the VirginiaPreps.com All-State Teams. Before we get to the 2017 honorees, let's review the standards placed around the teams we name each season.

First, we limit ourselves to just 12 players on each of the ball, offensively and defensively, as well as four special teams players (two return men, a kicker and a punter). Also worth pointing out is that since it is a mere 28 total players and because we want to honor as many as possible, we will not name a player at more than one position.

On offense, there will be a quarterback, two running backs, two receivers, a tight end, five offensive linemen and an 'athlete' that is pretty much the wild card position. From the defensive side of the ball, there will be four linemen, three linebackers and four defensive backs as well as an 'athlete' spot.

With those guidelines out of the way, let's reveal the selections...


Class 1 First Team All-State Offense:

Bgqu48drbtu5gxxan7bp
Dougie Peoples ran for 1635 yards and 29 touchdowns before suffering an injury in the playoffs
Marsel T. Mason

QB - Josh Rosser - William Campbell (SR)
2086Yds. (63% comp), 29TD's passing; 172Car. 1780-Yds. 2TD's rushing

RB - Dougie Peoples - Galax (SR)
147Car. 1635Yds. 29TD's rushing

RB - Dalton Jordan - Riverheads (SR)
201Car. 1459Yds. 19TD's rushing; 150Yds. 2TD's in State Final

WR - Terrell Hundley - Essex (SR)

WR - J.J. McNeill - Washington & Lee (JR)
47Rec. 859Yds. 8TD's

TE - Matthew Mullins - Narrows (SR)
13Rec. 274Yds. 6TD's; 3TD's rushing; 122 Tackles, 14TFL

OL - Chandler Branch - Riverheads (SR)

OL - Christian Brown - Galax (SR)

OL - Alex Diehl - Riverheads (SR)

OL - Jason Amaro - Chilhowie (JR)

OL - Michael Freeman - Sussex Central (SR)

ATH - K.J. Dameron - Essex (JR)
26TD's rushing; 1276Yds. entering State Semis

Offensive Player of the Year: Josh Rosser - William Campbell (SR)
52 Total TD's; 52 Tackles, 4TFL, 4INT; 5PR for 134Yds. TD


Class 1 First Team All-State Defense:

Qgwoz1na6egslyy9zxzn
K.J. Dameron piled up 26 rushing touchdowns through the first 13 games for the Trojans
Marsel T. Mason

DL - Alex Adams - Chilhowie (JR)
27TFL

DL - Rasheed Ellis - Essex (JR)

DL - Jake Martin - Narrows (SR)

DL - Jonah Cornett - Castlewood (SR)
124 Tackles, 25TFL, 5 Sacks

LB - Logan Branson - Chilhowie (JR)
134 Tackles, 17TFL, 6FF; 3TD's rushing, KR TD

LB - Mikey McKinney - Narrows (SR)
188 Tackles (70 Solo); 935 rush yards, 7.9YPC

LB - Justin McWhorter - Riverheads (JR)
9 Tackles, 2TFL in State Championship win

DB - Blake Smith - Riverheads (JR)
2INT's vs. Essex in State Semis

DB - Tayten Sykes - Hurley (SR)
6INT; 1340 rush yards, 877 pass yards

DB - Greg Sanchez - Chilhowie (JR)
169Car. 1710Yds. 25TD's; 63 Tackles, 3INT

DB - Corvion Davis - Colonial Beach (SO)
9INT

ATH - Clyde Edmond - Sussex Central (SR)

Defensive Player of the Year: Blake Smith - Riverheads (SR)
2INT's vs. Essex in State Semis


Class 1 First Team All-State Special Teams:

K - Jack Ruark - Middlesex (SR)
6-10FG's (Long of 45); 5 longest FG's in team history

P - Hayden Pittman - Windsor (SO)

RET - K.J. Moore - Covington (SR)
3TD returns (2 in same game); 888 rush yards, 652 pass yards

RET - AnaJai Lewis - Colonial Beach (SR)

Coach of the Year: Robert Casto - Riverheads


Class 1 Second Team All-State Offense:

M9voudyoavhdrs4ctqd2
Trevon Hatch provided Sussex Central with a consistent ground attack
Randy Fannon

QB - Carson Bell - Washington & Lee (SR)
125-219 for 1834Yds. 18-11TD/Int. ratio

RB - Marcellius Dawson - Parry McCluer (JR)
330Car. 1955Yds. 19TD's rushing

RB - Trevon Hatch - Sussex Central (SR)

WR - Luke Lawson - Eastside (SR)
28Rec. 577Yds. 9TD's

WR - Tyler Easley - William Campbell (SR)

TE - Delontae Norman - Essex (SR)

OL - Syncere Gray - Essex (JR)

OL - Tristan Justus - Grundy (JR)

OL - Gavin Gray - George Wythe (SR)

OL - Evan Daniels - William Campbell (SR)

OL - Derrick Stinson - Narrows (SR)

ATH - Zack Cale - Chilhowie (JR)
65-116 for 1037Yds., 10-4TD/Int. ratio; 806Yds. 10TD's rushing


Class 1 Second Team All-State Defense:

Acxkln4squsrkecauwzb
Tyler Smith was a key figure on defense for a Riverheads team that won back-to-back state titles
Michael Smith (3019photography.com)

DL - Pha'Shard Harris - Sussex Central (SR)

DL - Forrest Shuey - Riverheads (JR)
3Rec. 99Yds.

DL - Drelyn Ford - Franklin (JR)
22 Career Sacks

DL - Taylor Mullins - J.I. Burton (SR)

LB - Ricardo Henson - Essex (SR)

LB - Mikey Culbertson - J.I. Burton (SO)
138Car. 640Yds. 7TD's entering Region Final

LB - Kolby Barnes - Galax (FR)
80 Solo Tackles, 20TFL entering State Semis

DB - Andrew Cavins - J.I. Burton (SR)
29Rec. 448Yds. 4TD's entering Region Final

DB - Kevonta Harris - Essex (JR)

DB - Ian Lowe - Narrows (SR)
8INT

DB - Tyler Smith - Riverheads (SR)

ATH - Trevor Williams - Chilhowie (JR)


Class 1 Second Team All-State Special Teams:

K - Peyton Skillman - Riverheads (SO)
6-9FG's (Long of 37), 66-67XP's

P - Houston Thacker - J.I. Burton (JR)
108-211 for 1410Yds. 11-10TD/Int. ratio

RET - Jarius Monroe - Mathews (SR)
13KR for 380Yds. (29.2Avg.), 3TD's

RET - Zachary Brown - Patrick Henry-Glade Spring (SO)
3KR TD's; 74Car. 737Yds. 12TD's in 5 games


*** See VaPreps 1A All-State Teams for 2016 Here ***

*** View VHSL Class 1 All-State Teams for 2017 Here ***



Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him every Saturday at 10 AM to Noon on ESPN Radio 94.1.

