VaPreps Class 1 All-State Football Teams for 2017
Each year, we close the chapter on a football season before turning our attention to another with the announcement of the VirginiaPreps.com All-State Teams. Before we get to the 2017 honorees, let's review the standards placed around the teams we name each season.
First, we limit ourselves to just 12 players on each of the ball, offensively and defensively, as well as four special teams players (two return men, a kicker and a punter). Also worth pointing out is that since it is a mere 28 total players and because we want to honor as many as possible, we will not name a player at more than one position.
On offense, there will be a quarterback, two running backs, two receivers, a tight end, five offensive linemen and an 'athlete' that is pretty much the wild card position. From the defensive side of the ball, there will be four linemen, three linebackers and four defensive backs as well as an 'athlete' spot.
With those guidelines out of the way, let's reveal the selections...
Class 1 First Team All-State Offense:
QB - Josh Rosser - William Campbell (SR)
2086Yds. (63% comp), 29TD's passing; 172Car. 1780-Yds. 2TD's rushing
RB - Dougie Peoples - Galax (SR)
147Car. 1635Yds. 29TD's rushing
RB - Dalton Jordan - Riverheads (SR)
201Car. 1459Yds. 19TD's rushing; 150Yds. 2TD's in State Final
WR - Terrell Hundley - Essex (SR)
WR - J.J. McNeill - Washington & Lee (JR)
47Rec. 859Yds. 8TD's
TE - Matthew Mullins - Narrows (SR)
13Rec. 274Yds. 6TD's; 3TD's rushing; 122 Tackles, 14TFL
OL - Chandler Branch - Riverheads (SR)
OL - Christian Brown - Galax (SR)
OL - Alex Diehl - Riverheads (SR)
OL - Jason Amaro - Chilhowie (JR)
OL - Michael Freeman - Sussex Central (SR)
ATH - K.J. Dameron - Essex (JR)
26TD's rushing; 1276Yds. entering State Semis
Offensive Player of the Year: Josh Rosser - William Campbell (SR)
52 Total TD's; 52 Tackles, 4TFL, 4INT; 5PR for 134Yds. TD
Class 1 First Team All-State Defense:
DL - Alex Adams - Chilhowie (JR)
27TFL
DL - Rasheed Ellis - Essex (JR)
DL - Jake Martin - Narrows (SR)
DL - Jonah Cornett - Castlewood (SR)
124 Tackles, 25TFL, 5 Sacks
LB - Logan Branson - Chilhowie (JR)
134 Tackles, 17TFL, 6FF; 3TD's rushing, KR TD
LB - Mikey McKinney - Narrows (SR)
188 Tackles (70 Solo); 935 rush yards, 7.9YPC
LB - Justin McWhorter - Riverheads (JR)
9 Tackles, 2TFL in State Championship win
DB - Blake Smith - Riverheads (JR)
2INT's vs. Essex in State Semis
DB - Tayten Sykes - Hurley (SR)
6INT; 1340 rush yards, 877 pass yards
DB - Greg Sanchez - Chilhowie (JR)
169Car. 1710Yds. 25TD's; 63 Tackles, 3INT
DB - Corvion Davis - Colonial Beach (SO)
9INT
ATH - Clyde Edmond - Sussex Central (SR)
Defensive Player of the Year: Blake Smith - Riverheads (SR)
2INT's vs. Essex in State Semis
Class 1 First Team All-State Special Teams:
K - Jack Ruark - Middlesex (SR)
6-10FG's (Long of 45); 5 longest FG's in team history
P - Hayden Pittman - Windsor (SO)
RET - K.J. Moore - Covington (SR)
3TD returns (2 in same game); 888 rush yards, 652 pass yards
RET - AnaJai Lewis - Colonial Beach (SR)
Coach of the Year: Robert Casto - Riverheads
Class 1 Second Team All-State Offense:
QB - Carson Bell - Washington & Lee (SR)
125-219 for 1834Yds. 18-11TD/Int. ratio
RB - Marcellius Dawson - Parry McCluer (JR)
330Car. 1955Yds. 19TD's rushing
RB - Trevon Hatch - Sussex Central (SR)
WR - Luke Lawson - Eastside (SR)
28Rec. 577Yds. 9TD's
WR - Tyler Easley - William Campbell (SR)
TE - Delontae Norman - Essex (SR)
OL - Syncere Gray - Essex (JR)
OL - Tristan Justus - Grundy (JR)
OL - Gavin Gray - George Wythe (SR)
OL - Evan Daniels - William Campbell (SR)
OL - Derrick Stinson - Narrows (SR)
ATH - Zack Cale - Chilhowie (JR)
65-116 for 1037Yds., 10-4TD/Int. ratio; 806Yds. 10TD's rushing
Class 1 Second Team All-State Defense:
DL - Pha'Shard Harris - Sussex Central (SR)
DL - Forrest Shuey - Riverheads (JR)
3Rec. 99Yds.
DL - Drelyn Ford - Franklin (JR)
22 Career Sacks
DL - Taylor Mullins - J.I. Burton (SR)
LB - Ricardo Henson - Essex (SR)
LB - Mikey Culbertson - J.I. Burton (SO)
138Car. 640Yds. 7TD's entering Region Final
LB - Kolby Barnes - Galax (FR)
80 Solo Tackles, 20TFL entering State Semis
DB - Andrew Cavins - J.I. Burton (SR)
29Rec. 448Yds. 4TD's entering Region Final
DB - Kevonta Harris - Essex (JR)
DB - Ian Lowe - Narrows (SR)
8INT
DB - Tyler Smith - Riverheads (SR)
ATH - Trevor Williams - Chilhowie (JR)
Class 1 Second Team All-State Special Teams:
K - Peyton Skillman - Riverheads (SO)
6-9FG's (Long of 37), 66-67XP's
P - Houston Thacker - J.I. Burton (JR)
108-211 for 1410Yds. 11-10TD/Int. ratio
RET - Jarius Monroe - Mathews (SR)
13KR for 380Yds. (29.2Avg.), 3TD's
RET - Zachary Brown - Patrick Henry-Glade Spring (SO)
3KR TD's; 74Car. 737Yds. 12TD's in 5 games
