weather conditions this weekend. Originally slated for Friday night, the contest was moved up a day to account for Hurricane Helene, which was expected to bring large amounts of rain and unsafe conditions. Then the game location was changed to Albemarle High School because of field conditions at Martin Mooney Field causing concern and the turf field of the Patriots provided a better playing surface. Neither of those alterations seemed to slow Spotswood, however, as the Trailblazers scored three touchdowns in each of the first two quarters of their contest with the Greene Dragons breezing to a 46-0 victory to take the district opener for both squads. Spotswood set the tone quickly marching 60 yards for a score on six plays after receiving the opening kickoff to start the game. The Trailblazers led the game off with a pass and then rushed four times during the drive with sophomore Camden Kraft capping off the drive when he reached the endzone on a 29-yard run off the right side of his offensive line.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLy9mWWQxREY1Zk5lTT9mZWF0dXJlPXNoYXJlP3dtb2RlPXRy YW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Advertisement

The defensive unit wasted little time returning their ball to the offense when Jackson Graves picked off a pass from William Monroe quarterback Cale Hamblin on third down. Spotswood went to the air, passing four consecutive times before Kraft carried the ball the remaining 20 yards in three carries to give the Trailblazers a 12-0 lead. The Trailblazers' offense continued to mix the run and the pass when they had the ball and moved the pigskin effectively with both methods. Jaylyn Reese scored the first of his two rushing touchdowns in the game prior to the end of the first quarter and Brown recorded two passing touchdowns in the second. His first passing score went to Rayne Dean on a 9-yard toss and the second came with just over three minutes remaining in the first half. The Class of 2025 prospect found Ja’Corey Shelton in the right flat and the senior wide receiver did the rest to take it into the endzone. First, he cut back into the field of play after looking like he was going out of bounds making a defender miss. Then Shelton physically maneuvered into the endzone for the 10-yard touchdown reception.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLy9rNkItWjR2RjJBbz9mZWF0dXJlPXNoYXJlP3dtb2RlPXRy YW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLy9xZnFaWExyX2dKRT9mZWF0dXJlPXNoYXJlP3dtb2RlPXRy YW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Leading by 39 points at intermission, the second half began with a running clock. After stopping the William Monroe offense on their first possession of the second half, Spotswood struck again on the scoreboard. Brown found a wide-open Justin Barnes on a fourth and 18 attempt for 36 yards and a score. It was Brown’s third passing touchdown of the game. From there, the Trailblazers began mass substitutions allowing some of their non-starters to play in the game. The Greene Dragons defense held Spotswood to that single touchdown in the second half but were unable to find the endzone themselves, leading to the outcome as Spotswood improved to 3-2 while William Monroe fell to 1-4 on the season.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLy9Obl9RY25nS1N3UT9mZWF0dXJlPXNoYXJlP3dtb2RlPXRy YW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

POSTGAME INTERVIEW WITH SPOTSWOOD HEAD COACH DALE SHIFFLETT

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2VlT0FqcFAtMllVP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

POSTGAME INTERVIEW WITH SPOTSWOOD QUARTERBACK ELLIOTT BROWN

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL0Y0dUNaUDFKNTlrP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

SCORING SUMMARY Spotswood 18 21 6 0—46 William Monroe 0 0 0 0—0

FIRST QUARTER S—Camden Kraft 29 run (kick failed), 9:01 S—Camden Kraft 1 run (conversion failed), 4:27 S—Jalylyn Reese 7 run (kick failed), 1:02

SECOND QUARTER S—Rayne Dean 9 pass from Elliott Brown (Elton Shabani kick), 8:43 S—Ja’Corey Shelton 10 pass from Elliott Brown (Elton Shabani kick), 3:27 S—Jaylyn Reese 3 run (Elton Shabani kick), 1:31

THIRD QUARTER S—Justin Barnes 36 pass from Elliott Brown (Elton Shabani kick), 4:37





STANDOUT PLAYERS Elliott Brown, Spotswood…The senior led his offense to seven touchdowns in this week's contest as the Trailblazers managed to reach the endzone on all seven of their possessions with Brown under center. The quarterback was efficient in his passing this week and racked up 169 passing yards and three touchdowns in the game. For the season, Brown has 755 yards and 11 touchdowns through the air. Camden Kraft, Spotswood…The sophomore scored two touchdowns early to give his team a two score advantage early and set the tone of the contest. Kraft was the leading rusher for the Trailblazers coming into this game and remains there with 337 total rushing yards after a 69-yard performance in a contest he only played two full quarters. Along with his counterpart standout in the Spotswood backfield, the duo packs a dynamic 1-2 punch.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLy9BaDc3NnZuWTVwZz9mZWF0dXJlPXNoYXJlP3dtb2RlPXRy YW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Jaylyn Reese, Spotswood…Reese reaped the rewards of his efforts against William Monroe with 54 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the first half. If one can entertain the thought of a game being put away early, the seven-yard rushing score by the junior as the first quarter was winding down helped ensure just that. In the contest alongside Kraft in the backfield, Reese kept the opposing defense from focusing on a sole rusher, something that will likely bode well for the Trailblazers for the remainder of this season and in 2025.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLy9WcHZabndXNEp6bz9mZWF0dXJlPXNoYXJlP3dtb2RlPXRy YW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=