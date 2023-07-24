No need to rub your eyes or check your glasses... when you go to a game this coming season you will see some new but familiar faces. In 2023 there will be 9 programs with new coaches at the helm mirroring the seasons of 1979, 1986 and 2010. Nine, however is not the most as there were 10 changes in 2017, 2019 and 2021. Notice anything? Five of the biggest coaching turnovers have occurred since 2010. Only 20% of the coaches in the region have been on the job 11 ore more seasons. 73% of the coaches in the region have 5 or fewer seasons at their respective schools. This is a growing trend for sure.

Pickup & Run With It

Midlothian will have a new coach on the sidelines this Fall in former Amelia HC Phil Gross.

Midlothian, Mills Godwin and Thomas Jefferson all qualified for the playoffs last season which puts a bit of pressure on their respective new coaches. Mills Godwin is coming off back-to-back playoff appearances and their first winning season since 2017. PJ Adams departs the Eagles program after two years and in his place steps in long-time assistant Earl Kinney. Kinney has made the rounds in the Colonial District having played at Patrick Henry and been an assistant at PH, Thomas Jefferson and most recently Hermitage. The most surprising departure of the offseason was Coach Matt Hutchings leaving Midlothian after five seasons. In 2022 the Trojans won 9 games, the most since 1975 and topped LC Bird for the first time since 1986! Coach Hutchings had this program moving in the right direction and a perennial playoff contender. In steps Coach Phil Gross who has been a part of the staff for a short time after a nearly decade absence in coaching. Previously Coach Phil Gross was an assistant at Hanover and the head man at Amelia. He might be the coach with the most pressure given how good this program has been in recent seasons. Another surprising change at the helm occurred at Thomas Jefferson where Coach Josef Harrison steps down and Eric Harris, the offensive coordinator steps up to take the helm. TJ of course has carried the torch for the RPS schools but Huguenot with their new head coach will certainly challenge TJ for best in the city. Coach Harris will not only be challenged by his first time at the helm and Huguenot but obviously with TJ's track record over the last five years, the pressure to play in November is most definitely there.

Work To Be Done