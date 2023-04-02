Sam Rogers played at Hanover and has the Hawks returning to their winning ways when he was a player.'

Marcus Lewis at Varina has carried on the tradition of the Blue Devils and finally added a state title to their storied program.

Mike Scott returned to Petersburg not once but twice and the Wave is a better program with than without him at the helm.

Kevin Tucker at Thomas Dale year after year has his alma mater in a perennial contender.

Troy Taylor back at Bird has the Skyhawks back on the rise.

Timothy Jean-Pierre has led his alma mater to back-to-back playoff appearances.

Shane Reynolds is just getting started at his alma mater of Mechanicsville.

These seven coaches played football at the schools they coach and in 2023 another is coming home. Billy Rudd, a kicker and punter at Meadowbrook when they won it all in 2004. Rudd is just the latest coach in a short span to come to the Monarchs with designs of turning the program around.

Since his days at Meadowbrook Rudd has never been far from football. He went on to play at Norfolk State before returning to the 804 to finish up his collegiate time at Virginia State. He was at Meadowbrook with Troy Taylor, Matoaca with Pat Manuel and Derrick Johnson, Thomas Dale with Kevin Tucker and Matoaca again with Jay Parker and most recently Fred Stoots. He is never far from great coaches and of course he had a great one himself in Bill Bowles.

From every coaching stop there was something he took that has helped mold him for this moment.

"Coach Bowles was a father figure coach, he would give you the shirt off his back. Troy is simply the best game plan organizer and no one analyzes film like he does. Kevin is a team first guy, he's phenomenal in his coaching and the way he involves his family in the program. Jay (Parker) is my guy as we have known one another since ninth and tenth grade."

Rudd keeps in touch to this day with Bowles, Parker, Taylor and Tucker.

From his time at Matoaca he comes away with an understanding of building a program from the foundation up. "It starts with recruiting and I don't mean kids from other schools, I mean your school. Be visible, seek the athletes in your building. Get the community involved, build your feeder programs... when I played we had a ton of feeder programs, now there is only Hopkins. From there it is all about building with what you got... get your kids to camps, events... build their confidence, build their character. Give them a program to believe in and take pride in".

That is something Meadowbrook has lacked over the better part of the last decade. Meadowbrook's last winning season was 2013, they won 5 games in 2015 and since have gone 9-53! To say Rudd has a challenge ahead of him would be an understatement.

The underdog role is something Rudd is familiar with as that is how the Monarchs were viewed in 2003 when they reached the Division 5 Central Region Final & 2004 when they won Division 5.

Returning the Monarchs to their winning ways is made more difficult by playing in the tough Central District where you have a Colonial Heights team on the rise, the defending Class 4 champion Dinwiddie, Hopewell who is never far from contender, Matoaca who has come back around over the last two seasons and Thomas Dale who is always as tough as they come.

"I love it, I'm excited. There is no easy Friday night, you come correct when you play in the Central and you expect a dog fight every week. These teams (Central District) have set the bar high for us."

For Coach Rudd it is not just about the wins and losses... they will come. This is more personal just like it is for the 7 aforementioned coaches who returned to their alma maters. "I, we, just want Meadowbrook to get their respect back. It's not an overnight process, cliché or not it is a marathon, not a sprint".

Coach Rudd has received incredible support from the staff and the community in recent weeks but to make this work and get the program back to respectability it must be sustained. Time will tell if Rudd gets that time and if the community, the school support that is abundant now lasts.

If it does and if Rudd can apply what he has learned at his many stops Rudd might just bring back the roar to the Monarchs.