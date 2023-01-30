You cannot win without stability and the Tucker Tigers have had anything but that over the last few years. In January of 2020 just before the cloud of Covid came over the world, the Tigers hired Phil Sims after a succesful stint turning around John Marshall. No team stepped on the field in the 804 in 2020 due to the pandemic and in the Spring season of 2021 the Tigers went 0-5. When the Tigers did return to the field in the Fall of 2021, they had no home as an entirely new school and field took root. This past Fall the Tigers returned to action at home and after starting 2-2 they would lose 6 straight. immediately after the season concluded, so too did Sims time as head coach. Losing season, no home, coaching turnover... hard to build success with so much turmoil but the Tigers hope to leave that in the past with a new fit at coach, perhaps the right fit in a name all to familiar to the high school football community in Brice Fritts.

Who Is Brice Fritts?

Brice Frtts is no stranger to high school football in the Richmond region. An offensive lineman at Freeman, Brice graduated in 1998 and went on to play college ball at Robert Morris. During his time at Freeman, his offensive line coach was none other than Mike Henderson. Henderson of course is a stalwart in the region having coached at Blessed Sacrament Huguenot, Douglas Freeman and now at Powhatan. The player and coach forged a bond that evolved into a friendship that last to this day. So much so that when Henderson was at Blessed Sacrament Huguenot, he took on a young Brice in his first coaching gig on the offensive line. At Blessed Sacrament the two would win three state titles and when Henderson left for the Freeman job, Fritts and the Knights won a fourth. Fritts could have stayed on as head coach but instead opted to return to his alma mater coaching the offensive line. He did so from 2013-2018. When Henderson left for Powhatan, Fritts did not follow. Fritts began to carve out his own path which saw him stick a little closer to his family and home with the Atlee Raiders and the last few years with the Mechanicsville Mustangs. Aside from the various stops, Fritts has also become well known in the high school football community from his work with the Touchdown Club of Richmond. Brice has been instrumental in the success of the Big River Rivalry and for a number of years has been working to put together a skills camp labeled "Trench Wars" for lineman. Covid put that dream on hold but it is a dream Fritts has not given up on.

Enter The Tigers

Brice had been eying the landscape of the region for a few years now, looking for an opening that would be the fit for him. A decade removed from Blessed Sacrament Huguenot and a ton of experience in that span, the time was right for Brice to take on the challenge of building a program. At Tucker, he saw a program that could use someone such as himself. Tucker is a unique program in that it feeds off five middle schools, a mixing bowl of sorts. Those five schools, however, can go to Douglas Freeman, Mills Godwin or JR Tucker. Given the history of success with each program, you can imagine kids are going to choose the school with a better track record. Brice looks to apply years of experience as a player, coach, fan, teacher, organizer and social media savviness and put it to work at Tucker. If you do not know, Brice is one of the more engaged coaches on social media. You can see posts from him nearly on a daily basis. If it has to do with the game he is posting about it be. He even host #HogFBChat which is a collaboration of coaches from different levels who answer questions related to football, mostly centered on line play. Brice looks to take full advantage of the social media landscape like so many coaches do to sell his brand, that brand being Tucker Tigers footbll. Twitter, Facebook, Instagram... he intends to hit the ground running.

Foundation Building