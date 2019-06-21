News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-21 20:13:36 -0500') }} football Edit

Quarterback Billy Edwards is the Latest to Grab Pirate Offer Sheet

Sawzs4si70qxucz5yan5
Lake Braddock Class of 2021 quarterback Billy Edwards was offered on Friday by East Carolina and goes in depth.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

Rising junior quarterback Billy Edwards came to camp at ECU on Friday with high hopes and he left town excited with a new offer from head coach Mike Houston.“I’m very excited. This is like my eight...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}