CHICAGO (March 21, 2024) — In its 39th year of honoring the nation’s most elite High School athletes, Gatorade today announced Darren Harris of Paul VI High School is the 2023-24 Gatorade Virginia Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Harris is the fifth Gatorade Virginia Boys Basketball Player of the Year to be chosen from Paul VI High School.

The award, which celebrates the nation’s top High School athletes for excellence on the court, in the classroom and in the community, distinguishes Harris as Virginia’s best High School boys basketball player.

From CEO's and coaches to star athletes, Gatorade Player of the Year winners showcase the power of sport, touting an all-star group of alumni that includes LeBron James (2002-03 & 2001-02, St. Vincent – St. Mary High School, Ohio), Karl-Anthony Towns (2013-14 & 2012-13, St. Joseph High School, N.J.) and Jayson Tatum (2015-16, 2014-15 & 2013-14, Chaminade College Preparatory School, Mo.).

The 6-foot-6, 195-pound senior forward led the Panthers to a 33-2 record and both the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title and the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I Championship this past season.

Harris averaged 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals per game and recorded 24 points and four rebounds in a 72-62 win over St. Anne’s-Belfield School in the VISAA State Final. He’s ranked as the nation’s No. 45 recruit in the Class of 2024 by ESPN and No. 78 by Rivals while being considered a four-star talent by both services.

Harris has volunteered locally on behalf of the United Way of the National Capital Area and the Special Olympics. He has also donated his time to the Chantilly Youth Association and as a youth basketball coach.

“Darren’s ability to score at all three levels is elite,” said Glenn Farello, Head Coach of Paul VI High School. “He’s elevated his game in the biggest moments against the best competition. He’s one of the best shooters in the country and he’s added elements to his game this year that have made him a tremendous passer and defender.”

In the classroom, Harris has maintained a B average. He has signed a national letter of intent to play basketball on scholarship at Duke University this fall.

The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction High School football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport.

The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which leverages experts including coaches, scouts, media and others as sources to help evaluate and determine the state winners in each sport.

Harris joins recent Gatorade Virginia Boys Basketball Players of the Year DeShawn Harris-Smith (2022-23, Paul VI Catholic High School), Chris Livingston (2021-22, Oak Hill Academy), Trevor Keels (2020-21, Paul VI Catholic High School), and Jeremy Roach (2019-20, Paul VI Catholic High School), among the state’s list of former award winners.

As part of Gatorade’s commitment to breaking down barriers in sport, every Player of the Year also receives a grant to donate to a social impact partner. To date, Gatorade Player of the Year winners’ grants have totaled more than $4.9 million across more than 1,600 organizations.



*** To learn more about the Gatorade Player of the Year program, check out past winners or to nominate student-athletes, visit playeroftheyear.gatorade.com or follow us on social media on Facebook at facebook.com/GatoradePOY, Instagram at instagram.com/Gatorade and Twitter at twitter.com/Gatorade. ***



