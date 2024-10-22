Private Top 10 Week 8

in other news
WEEK 8 Virginia High School Football Scores (10/17/24 thru 10/19/24)
Check out Week 8 Virginia High School Football Scores from Thursday, Octobre 17 thru Saturday, October 19, 2024 here.
Falcons Soar To 7-0 With 41-14 Win Over Bird!
Huguenot entered Dutchman Field with swagger and played with it the entire game soaring past Bird 41-14!
Stafford Rallies to Beat North, Stay Perfect
Creamer scores in final minute and Indians’ defense steps up to preserve victory over Wolverines.
Game Blog - Green Run Blanks Bayside 43-0 on Homecoming
Revisit our LIVE Game Blog from Green Run's 43-0 win at Bayside in Virginia Beach, pushing their record to 8-0 overall.
Hatfield's Week 8 VHSL Dynamic Dozen Picks (10-17-24 Weekend)
Check out our VHSL Week 8 Dynamic Dozen Predictions, including a matchup of unbeatens with Graham vs. Lebanon.
