Benedictine rolled to a 37-0 halftime lead during their season opener and defeated St John Paul the Great 37-7. Norfolk Christian improved to 1-1 with a 27-22 win over North Cross which dropped the Raiders to 0-2. Isle of Wight pitched their 2nd straight shutout with a 42-0 win over Portsmouth Christian. After getting shutout in their season opener against IWA, Atlantic Shores recovered with a shutout of their own to defeat Hargrave Military Academy 35-0.

Hunter Edwards led Isle of Wight to their 2nd win Will Garlick

Two road games and two blowout win’s for Fredericksburg Christian who defeated Fuqua 53-6 after opening the season with a 55-13 road win over Portsmouth Christian. Also winning by blowout for the 2nd straight week was Roanoke Catholic who demolished Fishburne Military Academy 62-8. Blessed Sacrament Huguenot improved to 2-0 with an easy 55-8 win over King & Queen Central. Bishop Ireton went 0-10 last year but the Cardinals under new head coach Chip Armstrong have started the season 1-0 after a 28-10 road win over St Albans. St Stephens St Agnes won their season opener 51-14 over Paul VI. Liberty Christian Academy defeated Central Virginia Disciples 52-6.

Blessed Sacrament Huguenot lineman Luke Freudenthal Carolyn Freudenthal

Bishop Sullivan faced D.C power Gonzaga but fell by a final count of 38-0. Fork Union came up short 38-7 to Goochland while Richmond Christian lost to St Michael 58-0. Life Christian Academy is still seeking their 1st win after falling to Cornerstone Christian 23-14. Trinity Episcopal and St Christophers game was halted due to darkness with a little over five minutes remaining with the score tied at 40. Georgetown Prep was leading Woodberry Forest 1-3 in the 1st half when the game was called due to weather.