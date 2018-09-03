Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-03 07:27:51 -0500') }} football Edit

Private Results Week II

Will Garlick • VirginiaPreps.com
@WillGarlick
Writer VirginiaPreps.com
Will Garlick has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2006. Will served 20 years in the US Air Force and received his Masters degree from Florida Institute of Technology.

Benedictine rolled to a 37-0 halftime lead during their season opener and defeated St John Paul the Great 37-7. Norfolk Christian improved to 1-1 with a 27-22 win over North Cross which dropped the Raiders to 0-2.

Isle of Wight pitched their 2nd straight shutout with a 42-0 win over Portsmouth Christian. After getting shutout in their season opener against IWA, Atlantic Shores recovered with a shutout of their own to defeat Hargrave Military Academy 35-0.

Phgj6zs7v9vpdjxb1pfo
Hunter Edwards led Isle of Wight to their 2nd win
Will Garlick

Two road games and two blowout win’s for Fredericksburg Christian who defeated Fuqua 53-6 after opening the season with a 55-13 road win over Portsmouth Christian. Also winning by blowout for the 2nd straight week was Roanoke Catholic who demolished Fishburne Military Academy 62-8. Blessed Sacrament Huguenot improved to 2-0 with an easy 55-8 win over King & Queen Central.

Bishop Ireton went 0-10 last year but the Cardinals under new head coach Chip Armstrong have started the season 1-0 after a 28-10 road win over St Albans. St Stephens St Agnes won their season opener 51-14 over Paul VI. Liberty Christian Academy defeated Central Virginia Disciples 52-6.

Kf1v8sz0cm057femjzz0
Blessed Sacrament Huguenot lineman Luke Freudenthal
Carolyn Freudenthal

Bishop Sullivan faced D.C power Gonzaga but fell by a final count of 38-0. Fork Union came up short 38-7 to Goochland while Richmond Christian lost to St Michael 58-0. Life Christian Academy is still seeking their 1st win after falling to Cornerstone Christian 23-14.

Trinity Episcopal and St Christophers game was halted due to darkness with a little over five minutes remaining with the score tied at 40. Georgetown Prep was leading Woodberry Forest 1-3 in the 1st half when the game was called due to weather.

Lcofeu8mx1u3hv52vcur
St Christopher's Daymone Fleming
Will Garlick (Virginiapreps)
