Potomac Grad Kyle Honore Dies After Being Struck By Train
Recent Potomac High graduate Kyle Honore - a freshman student-athlete at Wingate University in North Carolina - has passed away after being struck by a train, campus officials confirmed.
According to information obtained from Wingate, Honore was hit by the train near the entrance to the university just before 10:45 PM on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.
Honore was taken to the hospital, but died as a result of the injuries, university staff indicated.
"The University is meeting with Kyle's family and helping them deal with this terrible tragedy," stated a message distributed to students and staff from Wingate.
Named both the Region 6B and Cardinal District Player of the Year, Honore averaged 19.3 points, 4.9 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game during his senior season for a Panthers team that went 14-7 overall. He was named 1st Team All-State by the VHSL in Class 6, one season after earning VHSCA 1st Team All-State recognition on a Potomac squad that won its 11th regional title in program history.
Born in 2003, Kyle Honore played all four seasons at Potomac for his father, Keith. Kyle finished his career with 1003 points scored in a Panthers uniform, joining some of the many greats before him on the wall in the school's gymnasium. In March, Keith stepped down after 16 seasons that included 305 wins and a pair of state titles.
Coach Honore shared on Twitter on August 15th a photo from Kyle's dorm room at Wingate stating: "Dropped my guy @therealkyle_11 off yesterday .... when your child leaves you apart of you leaves with him. Super excited for the chapter of his life. #wingate #ProudDad."
Details about a campus vigil and funeral arrangements will be shared once they are complete, according to Wingate.
Video Interview with Kyle Honore on 2/21/22 after playoff win:
Above, Potomac Class of 2022 guard Kyle Honore chats with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield following their 60-55 win over John Champe in the Region 6B Tournament quarterfinals on Monday, February 21, 2022.
Named Cardinal District Player of the Year, Honore had a game-high 18 points as the Panthers closed out by making 12 of 14 free-throws in the final period. They shot as a team 23-of-26 at the charity stripe (88.4%).
For the season, Honore is averaging 19.8 points, 5.0 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game for the reigning Region 6B Champs.
Potomac next faced a Patriot team that was 23-0 overall in the Region 6B Semis. The Panthers led 56-55 with under a minute to play before Patriot scored the game's final three points to hold on for a 58-56 victory that secured a State Tournament berth.
Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him from 10 AM to Noon on 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.