Following Manchester's 42-3 win over Ocean Lakes at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex last Saturday in the State Semifinals, we caught up with a trio of Lancers - K.J. McNeil, Notre Dame commit Brendon Clark and Penn State commit Hakeem Beamon - as well as Head Coach Tom Hall to chat about the milestone win for the Richmond area program.

At 14-0 overall, Manchester is playing in the State Championship game for the first time in school history. Revisit our Game Blog at the link below, plus watch the Video Interviews embedded below also.



