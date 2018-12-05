Postgame Interviews - Manchester Reaches Class 6 Title Game
Following Manchester's 42-3 win over Ocean Lakes at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex last Saturday in the State Semifinals, we caught up with a trio of Lancers - K.J. McNeil, Notre Dame commit Brendon Clark and Penn State commit Hakeem Beamon - as well as Head Coach Tom Hall to chat about the milestone win for the Richmond area program.
At 14-0 overall, Manchester is playing in the State Championship game for the first time in school history. Revisit our Game Blog at the link below, plus watch the Video Interviews embedded below also.
Video Interview with Manchester QB Brendon Clark:
Video Interview with Manchester DE Hakeem Beamon:
Manchester's Hakeem Beamon after his team's 42-3 win over Ocean Lakes in the VHSL Class 6 State Semifinals at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex on Saturday, December 1, 2018. Beamon - a Penn State commit - and the Lancers became the first team to keep the Dolphins out of the end zone this year. At 14-0 overall, Manchester moves on to the State Finals at Hampton University on December 8th against Freedom.
Video Interview with Manchester's K.J. McNeil:
Manchester's K.J. McNeil chats after his team's 42-3 win over Ocean Lakes in VHSL Class 6 State Football Semifinals held at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex on Saturday, December 1, 2018. McNeil had a touchdown on both sides of the ball, including a 62-yard pick-six. Now 14-0, the Lancers will play for their first state title on December 8th against Freedom.
Video Interview with Manchester Coach Tom Hall:
Manchester Head Football Coach Tom Hall chats following his team's 42-3 victory over Ocean Lakes in the VHSL Class 6 State Semifinals held at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex on Saturday, December 1, 2018. His Lancers at 14-0 overall will take on Freedom of Woodbridge at Hampton University on December 8th.