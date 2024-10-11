Piedmont Preview and Predictions--Week 7

in other news
Central Region Gameday - Week 7
Week 7 in the Central Region is highlighted two Top 10 matchups as we embark on the 2nd half of the season.
VHSL Releases First Football Power Ratings for 2024
Check out the initial 2024 VHSL Football Power Ratings - released on October 9th - right here.
Video - Hampton U Media Day with Coach Ivan Thomas & Etienne Strothers
New Hampton University Head Men's Basketball Coach Ivan Thomas and guard Etienne Strothers chat about the Pirates.
VHSL Power Rankings--Piedmont Edition
The VHSL rolled out their rankings for each Class as teams jockey for postseason position down the stretch...
Chesapeake Native Stagg Commits to Georgia
Chesapeake native and former Oscar Smith standout Kareem Stagg of IMG Academy has committed to Georgia.
