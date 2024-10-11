Tidewater Predictions for 10-10-24 Weekend (Week 7)

in other news
Glenvar Makes Statement in Beating Reigning Class 2 Champs
Junior QB Brody Dawyot accounted for 304 yards and 4 TD's as Glenvar beat Radford 37-12
2024 VHSL Football Schedules with Results - Listed by Team & Region
Check out VHSL Football Schedules for every team in 2024, listed by region, right here.
Central Region Gameday - Week 7
Week 7 in the Central Region is highlighted two Top 10 matchups as we embark on the 2nd half of the season.
VHSL Releases First Football Power Ratings for 2024
Check out the initial 2024 VHSL Football Power Ratings - released on October 9th - right here.
Video - Hampton U Media Day with Coach Ivan Thomas & Etienne Strothers
New Hampton University Head Men's Basketball Coach Ivan Thomas and guard Etienne Strothers chat about the Pirates.
in other news
Glenvar Makes Statement in Beating Reigning Class 2 Champs
Junior QB Brody Dawyot accounted for 304 yards and 4 TD's as Glenvar beat Radford 37-12
2024 VHSL Football Schedules with Results - Listed by Team & Region
Check out VHSL Football Schedules for every team in 2024, listed by region, right here.
Central Region Gameday - Week 7
Week 7 in the Central Region is highlighted two Top 10 matchups as we embark on the 2nd half of the season.