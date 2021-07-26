Patrick Henry's Mines Pledges To JMU

The do-it-all weapon for Patrick Henry (Ashland) hopes his versatility continues to serve him well at James Madison.

“I believe it is a strength,” Jayden Mines, who announced his commitment to the Dukes on Sunday told the Daily News-Record afterward.

“In high school, I’ve played a lot of positions,” he said. “My ninth-grade year, I played quarterback. In tenth grade, it was all wide receiver and last year I played a little bit of running back, so I’ve always played a little bit of everything.”

He also runs track and plays basketball, too, and said JMU coaches value athletes who play multiple sports.

JMU is recruiting Mines as an inside receiver and an outside receiver, he said. The school offered him a scholarship on Saturday following what Mines said he felt like was a strong showing during a one-day camp in Harrisonburg on Friday.

“I believe that the one-on-one period of the camp and seven-on-seven period of the camp took my performance over the top and grabbed their attention,” Mines said.

According to Mines, JMU initially reached out to him in the spring. His lead recruiters are rovers coach Eddie Whitley and offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Mike Shanahan. Early on the Dukes were recruiting Mines as a defensive back, he said, before his first visit to JMU changed their mind.

Mines said during that trip to a JMU camp last month, Shanahan asked him to take reps at wide receiver.

“And that’s when I got on their radar as a receiver,” Mines said.