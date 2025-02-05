Offer recap: Checking in on the latest offers made by the Pitt coaches

Patriot inside linebacker Mathieu Kanu is one of the players to receive a recent offer from Kentucky out of the SEC.
The Peninsula District has perhaps the most talented group of young QBs since Tyrod Taylor and Tajh Boyd
Check out the latest VHSL Hoops Top Tens, entering action on January 28, 2025 right here.
Stone Bridge 2026 DB Chase Geter is seeing his recruitment heat up and likes the continuity of a particular SEC school.
Loudoun County 2026 OL Carter Scruggs is starting to formulate favorites with a Top 12 list. See more here.
Patriot inside linebacker Mathieu Kanu is one of the players to receive a recent offer from Kentucky out of the SEC.
The Peninsula District has perhaps the most talented group of young QBs since Tyrod Taylor and Tajh Boyd
Check out the latest VHSL Hoops Top Tens, entering action on January 28, 2025 right here.