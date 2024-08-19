PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1NN1ZHQkJKN1hRJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU03VkdCQko3WFEnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Ocean Lakes Dolphins 2024 Preview

Will Garlick • VirginiaPreps
Writer VirginiaPreps.com
@willvapreps
Will Garlick has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2006. Will served 20 years in the US Air Force and received his Masters degree from Florida Institute of Technology. Email williamgarlick@yahoo.com

Ocean Lakes Dolphins (Virginia Beach, VA)

Class 5 Region 5A (Beach District)

Head Coach – James Yeager (4th year)

2023 season record – 4-6

Ocean Lakes 2024 Schedule Maxpreps



After a 1-9 finish in 2022, the Dolphins improved by three games last year. A similar trajectory in the win column will get the Dolphins in the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

Ocean Lakes QB Noah Colon
Ocean Lakes QB Noah Colon (Mathhew Hatfield Virginiapreps)
