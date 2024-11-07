Advertisement

757 Saturday Sports Talk with Hatfield & Young - 11-2-2024

757 Saturday Sports Talk with Hatfield & Young - 11-2-2024

Catch a Replay of 757 Saturday Sports Talk from November 2, 2024 on CoVA Sports TV with Matt Hatfield & Coach Ed Young.

TJ Claims Victory In Battle of Unbeatens, 28-14!

TJ Claims Victory In Battle of Unbeatens, 28-14!

In a game TJ never trailed, they pull away in the 4th quarter in a battle of undefeated teams, 28-14 over Armstrong.

 • Danny Lewis
Orange County Comes From Behind to Defeat Monticello 34-31

Orange County Comes From Behind to Defeat Monticello 34-31

Orange County fell behind by two scores on multiple occasions but came back to defeat Monticello with a score...

 • Robert Edmonds
Michigan Flips 3-Star CB Shamari Earls

Michigan Flips 3-Star CB Shamari Earls

Michigan has flipped Thomas Dale 3-Star corner Shamari Earls from his commitment to Georgia.

 • Classic Super Publisher
Game Blog - Phoebus Takes Thriller Over Warwick

Game Blog - Phoebus Takes Thriller Over Warwick

Re-visit our Game Blog from Darling Stadium, where Phoebus won a 27-17 thriller over Warwick to stay unbeaten.

 • Matthew Hatfield

Published Nov 7, 2024
NoVA Legends Podcast: Hatfield Breaks Down VHSL Football Picture
Julian Brown
NoVA Legends Podcast
VirginiaPreps.com Publisher Matthew Hatfield joins Julian Brown of the NoVA Legends Podcast to discuss the 2024 football season and to give his projections for the upcoming post-season.

Contents:

00:00 Intro

01:03 Hayfield/VHSL appeal

10:54 Thoughts on the season

15:48 Class 6 update

23:16 Class 5 update

27:39 Class 4 update

32:30 Class 3 update

36.25 Class 2 update

40:32 Class A update

45:25 ODU update and closing thoughts


Virginia HS Sports
