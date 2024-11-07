NoVA Legends Podcast: Hatfield Breaks Down VHSL Football Picture

in other news
757 Saturday Sports Talk with Hatfield & Young - 11-2-2024
Catch a Replay of 757 Saturday Sports Talk from November 2, 2024 on CoVA Sports TV with Matt Hatfield & Coach Ed Young.
TJ Claims Victory In Battle of Unbeatens, 28-14!
In a game TJ never trailed, they pull away in the 4th quarter in a battle of undefeated teams, 28-14 over Armstrong.
Orange County Comes From Behind to Defeat Monticello 34-31
Orange County fell behind by two scores on multiple occasions but came back to defeat Monticello with a score...
Michigan Flips 3-Star CB Shamari Earls
Michigan has flipped Thomas Dale 3-Star corner Shamari Earls from his commitment to Georgia.
Game Blog - Phoebus Takes Thriller Over Warwick
Re-visit our Game Blog from Darling Stadium, where Phoebus won a 27-17 thriller over Warwick to stay unbeaten.
VirginiaPreps.com Publisher Matthew Hatfield joins Julian Brown of the NoVA Legends Podcast to discuss the 2024 football season and to give his projections for the upcoming post-season.
Contents:
00:00 Intro
01:03 Hayfield/VHSL appeal
10:54 Thoughts on the season
15:48 Class 6 update
23:16 Class 5 update
27:39 Class 4 update
32:30 Class 3 update
36.25 Class 2 update
40:32 Class A update
45:25 ODU update and closing thoughts